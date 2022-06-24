ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnacunnet's Gould giving back to CHaD for himself and his sister

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
DOVER - For Winnacunnet High School graduate Dom Gould playing in Saturday's 10th annual Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) East-West All-Star Football Game is an opportunity to give back.

The wide receiver was selected to play for Team East in the annual game which raises money for a worthy cause.

"My little sister has cystic fibrosis, so she had to deal with CHaD a few times in her life," Gould said. "I'm very thankful to be able to play in this game, and raise money for kids, and families that are in need."

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body.

The purpose of the game, while giving seniors one last chance to showcase their abilities on the field, is to raise funds through donations for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hancock.

As of Friday afternoon, the team has raised just over $38,000, and has a goal of raising $40,000 by Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff at Saint Anselm College.

Gould also had first-hand experience with CHaD when he was younger as he dealt with apnea - a sleep disorder that happens when a person's breathing is interrupted during sleep.

"I don't really remember dealing with the doctors, but from my mom's stories, they were always nice and caring," Gould said. "They always try to keep the smiles on the kids faces."

Unlike Gould, many players involved in the annual game come in not knowing what CHaD is all about, but they all leave with a lot more knowledge and understanding of what they actually are playing for.

"We have a great ambassador program with some of our patients where they advocate for the hospital and are always willing to share their stories," CHaD Event and Project Coordinator Kaitlyn Tomasello said. "I think it's those stories that really help connect and resonate with the players. We've seen people play in this game over the years who have been at CHaD for years, or are still seeking treatment depending on what illnesses or challenges they have."

Teams, prior to the COVID pandemic, would visit the hospital and spend time with patients.

"We weren't able to do a tour of the hospital with these athletes, but that's always one piece of this game that typically will kick off the event," Tomasello said. "We did it on zoom this year, not quite as impactful, but certainly a way to educate them about the cause, get them engaged and really teach them what this game is all about."

Tomasello said the players come in being the top athletes from their school on the playing field, and leave with memories and bonds.

"As a coach, to give back to a hospital that has given so much to millions of families, that's the message we try to preach to the kids," said Team East and Spaulding football coach Kevin Hebert said.

Gould has been spreading awareness for the team's fund-raising efforts through social media.

"I can see my mom driving up and down all the time just to get to Boston," Gould said. "It really helps out a lot for anybody going through any of that."

Gould said that it "means a lot" that he can be on the field on Saturday.

"One last time to get to play, and we also get to do it for a cause," he said. "You can't beat that."

