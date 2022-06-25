ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami-Dade mayor joins Wynwood protest in support of abortion protections

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYNWOOD, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined a protest on Friday in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. It was her way of showing that she stands against the Supreme Court’s ruling that got rid of the constitutional protections for abortion. The mayor was among the...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge visits South Florida amid affordable housing crisis

MIAMI (WSVN) - When it comes to affordable housing in South Florida many throw out the word ”crisis,” but federal officials want people to know housing help is available. “This is a 300 million public private partnership,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, “and when completed, 1,450 unit mixed used.”
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Miami From Destroying Homeless People's Property

One day in the spring of 2021, Miami resident Latoyla Yasheen Cooper-Levy attended an orientation session for a new job. When she returned to the homeless encampment where she'd lived for three years, all her belongings were gone. She'd left everything inside her tent, organized in a way that would...
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Annette Taddeo holds commanding lead over Primary opponents in CD 27

After voters read ‘positive, biographical statements’ about Taddeo, their support for shot up by another 20 percentage points. Less than a month into her bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Democratic Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo holds a substantial lead in popularity and name recognition over her Primary opponents, according to new internal polling figures her campaign shared Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Miami-dade County, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Housing initiative to help bring affordable units to Broward County

As the housing crisis worsens in South Florida, a new housing program is working to bring affordable units to residents. United Way of Broward County, a social services non-profit, launched Housing United, a funding initiative geared towards helping finance affordable housing projects throughout Broward County. The program’s goal is to bring 2,500 affordable units to the county over the next ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
sflcn.com

New Website Launched to Help Broward Renters Understand Their Rights

[BROWARD COUNTY] – As rents continue to increase in South Florida, Broward County has launched a new website to help tenants understand their rights under Florida law. The website provides a one-stop-shop with resources for renters including access to the new Tenant Bill of Rights which landlords are required to distribute to all new renters. The website also addresses concerns regarding tenant/landlord issues, termination notices, lease renewals and evictions.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

One month remains to update your Voter Registration

When we hear “Voter Registration” we are tempted to think: “No problem - I am registered – so I don’t have to pay much attention.” As a result of the approved redistricting, the Miami Dade Elections Department has sent new Voter Information Cards to every registered voter in Miami Dade County. Confirming that your voter information is up-to-date and correct is an excellent first step to ensure that you are “Election Ready.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Wynwood#U S Supreme Court#Politics Local#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
miamisprings.com

Public Notice: Miami-Dade County Commission Public Hearing on Virginia Gardens Annexation Proposal

Thursday, July 7, 2022 – 9:30 AM Government Center – — 111 NW 1st Street Commission Chambers – Miami, FL 33128. The Village of Virginia Gardens has filed an annexation (boundary change) application to make the unincorporated area depicted on the map a part of the Village of Virginia Gardens. As required by Section 20-6 of the Miami-Dade County Code, this notice is to inform you that a public hearing on the application is scheduled for Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 9:30 AM before the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners at the address shown above. The County Code requires written notification to all property owners within the boundaries of the proposed annexation area and 600 feet thereof. You are welcome to attend and participate in the public hearing.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

City of Miami's top cop Manuel Morales accused of corruption

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
flkeysnews.com

Two Miami men convicted after $1.4 billion healthcare scam targeting rural hospitals

Two Miami men were convicted Monday for conning vulnerable addiction treatment patients, rural hospitals and health insurance companies out of $1.4 billion in a healthcare fraud scam that spanned Florida, Georgia and Missouri, according to authorities. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Bunnies overrunning Cooper City neighborhood in need of homes

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Rabbits are over-running one Broward County neighborhood, but these are no wild hares. They’re actually pets being dumped in one particular area that has become known as a bunny haven for these unwanted pets. “See all the bite wounds all over his ears, being...
COOPER CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy