Cayman Ratliff leads after First Round of East TN Amateur

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of the top amateur golfers in East Tennessee made their way to the Elizabethton Golf Course for Friday’s First Round of the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur Golf Tournament.

A total of 17 golfers in the Championship Division finished their opening round under par, but everyone is chasing Cayman Ratliff after 18 holes. The former ETSU Buccaneer and Sullivan South graduate shot a scorching 66 (-6) on the day to take a two-stroke lead.

Five golfers sit at four-under par and are tied for second, including Tommy Miller, Cameron Dugger and Gavin Sells.

Jonesborough native and Tennessee Tech golfer, Jackson Skeen, shot a 69 (-3) on Friday and enters the weekend rounds tied for third, while last year’s champion, Nick Cohen (71), turned in a one-under round on Friday.

The Championship Division competitors will begin teeing off at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The final grouping of Ratliff, Miller and Joe Brooks will get their round underway at 3:09 p.m.

