ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Cayman Ratliff leads after First Round of East TN Amateur

WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUTQI_0gLbTdyP00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of the top amateur golfers in East Tennessee made their way to the Elizabethton Golf Course for Friday’s First Round of the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur Golf Tournament.

A total of 17 golfers in the Championship Division finished their opening round under par, but everyone is chasing Cayman Ratliff after 18 holes. The former ETSU Buccaneer and Sullivan South graduate shot a scorching 66 (-6) on the day to take a two-stroke lead.

Five golfers sit at four-under par and are tied for second, including Tommy Miller, Cameron Dugger and Gavin Sells.

Revised Neyland Stadium renovation plan approved

Jonesborough native and Tennessee Tech golfer, Jackson Skeen, shot a 69 (-3) on Friday and enters the weekend rounds tied for third, while last year’s champion, Nick Cohen (71), turned in a one-under round on Friday.

The Championship Division competitors will begin teeing off at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The final grouping of Ratliff, Miller and Joe Brooks will get their round underway at 3:09 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Skeen reflects on historic ETA victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough’s Jackson Skeen woke up Monday morning as the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur champion. His blazing score of 64 (-8) ensured he would bring home that trophy in 2022. He’s certainly not the first amateur from the area to earn the distinction of ETA champion, but the 20-year-old […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Vitello adds Southeast Regional Coach of the Year to accolade list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just days after being named Perfect Game’s National Coach of the Year for a second-consecutive season, Tony Vitello earned the American Baseball Coaches Association’s (ABCA) Southeast Regional Coach of the Year award on Tuesday. In his fifth season as head coach of the Big Orange, Vitello helped the program set a […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Skeen shoots low round on Sunday to claim East Tennessee Amateur

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough native and Tennessee Tech golfer Jackson Skeen shot a scorching 64 (-8) in the rain on Sunday to win the 2022 William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur championship. Skeen was five-under par thru the front nine holes, but said he kept a normal approach throughout the entire round. “That’s […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
City
Elizabethton, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
WJHL

Walters State’s Drake earns Pitcher of the Year honors

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a season that ended just short of an NJCAA Division I baseball championship, one Senator has been recognized for his outstanding 2022 season. Redshirt-sophomore Kohl Drake is the 2022 NJCAA DI Baseball Pitcher of the Year, the NJCAA announced on Monday. The Sachse, Texas native didn’t lose a single start, […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Doughboys stretch win streak to four games, State Liners steal one in E-Town

(WJHL) – Appalachian League baseball returned to stadiums on Tuesday, following its second off-day of the season to start the week. The Johnson City Doughboys scored four runs in the eighth inning to force an extra-innings tiebreaker with Burlington, which the home team grabbed for a fourth-straight win. In Elizabethton, the State Liners grabbed another […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Posey wins at LPR ahead of rain

COEBURN — Alex Posey was the only driver to beat the rain to the winner’s circle on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway. The Bristol, Virginia, racer beat Gray’s Brandon Sutherland and Kingsport’s John Ketron to the finish line to win the 30-lap Pure 4 race, the only event of the evening to hit the track before the rain hit.
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Miller
WJHL

Axmen crush State Liners, increase division lead in Appy League West

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The State Liners came out firing against the league-leading Axmen on Saturday night, scoring two quick runs in the first inning. But, Kingsport scored in nearly every inning that followed, flattening Bristol, 17-5. Aaron Casillas paced the Axmen’s offensive output, hitting 4-for-6 with 5 RBI, while Cole Hales earned the win […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Enjoy Appalachian homestyle cookery at the Southern in Elizabethton

Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

JC Commission: Incumbents Brock, Hunter both seeking re-election

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City commissioners whose terms end this year — Jenny Brock and John Hunter — both tell News Channel 11 they’ll seek re-election in November in the midst of strong population growth and numerous large civic projects. For Brock, a victory would seal a third term and leave her […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#First Round Of The#The Championship Division#Neyland Stadium#Tennessee Tech#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

TWRA removes 2-year-old black bear from VA campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery. The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Independence Day Celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities

Main Street Jonesborough; July 2-3 Live music, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and free activities and events for the whole family! Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The festival begins Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with a parade to kick off the festivities. Activities, music, contests and more will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 to wrap up the celebration. Full schedule at jonesborough.com/jbodays.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Holston Medical Group welcomes three to Kingsport practice

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group will add three physicians to its Kingsport location next month. Daniel Carroll, Lisa Cook and Mitzi Musick will join HMG starting July 5 at the medical group’s Med Plaza location at 105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 3A. According to a news release from HMG, each provider has been serving the Kingsport community for several decades.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County 4th of July

Downtown Elizabethton will have busy holiday weekend. ELIZABETHTON — Independence Day won’t be until Monday, but there are plenty of events planned through the weekend in Downtown Elizabethton for the nation’s birthday. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Independence Day celebration at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the weekly Cruise-In, sponsored by the Carter County Car Club will take place on Saturday. On Friday, the monthly First Friday will take place downtown and at Covered Bridge Park, with such events as the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and a live performance by Big Son.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Kingsport’s storm drain art contest begins

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is seeking local artists to paint five storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitats and aquatic wildlife. The City of Kingsport’s Stormwater Department, the Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will choose five winners to receive $150 and their chance […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol Tennessee Police Department to host Camp Challenge

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) announced it is sponsoring a week-long camp for elementary and middle school students. “Camp Challenge has become a favorite event in our community each summer because it creates the opportunity for kids and police officers to come together in a fun environment,” said Lt. Greg […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

How will Roe V. Wade being overturned impact adoption agencies?

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- The overturning of Roe v. Wade has brought thoughts like adoption to the forefront of mothers’ minds. “If there is an influx of babies needing to be adopted, then I think we are prepared for it,” said Gina Mello, the executive director for Appalachian Family Outreach. “We’ve had many families for a […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Input sought on proposed pump track in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization wants to hear from local riders and others on a proposed pump track in the Hampton community. SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company and Velosolutions to design an asphalt pump track. It will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy