ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks lose 3-1 in five

By Derek Hanson
740thefan.com
 4 days ago

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hosted the Kane County Cougars Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field as they went on to lose to the Cougars by a score of 3-1. The two teams were only able to play five innings due to weather Friday night. The RedHawks...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

Victim of fatal car fire near Buffalo, N.D. identified

BUFFALO, N.D. (KFGO) – An Ohio man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car fire on I-94 west of Fargo on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Matthew Knight of Greenville, OH died in the fire. The body was sent to Grand...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Found Dogs

2 male Basset Hounds and what appears to be a Border Collie mix have been found in south Moorhead. Pleasc call 701-205-5036 if any of these are your dogs.
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

North Dakota AG: Fargo abortion clinic must close July 28

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s attorney general says the state’s abortion clinic must shut down at the end of July. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week that gives each state the right whether to allow abortions means that the procedure will be outlawed in the state on July 28. He delivered his certification letter to the legislative council’s office Tuesday morning.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Laser pointed at ND patrol airplane Sat. night in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a laser was pointed at a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane Saturday night. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says it happened while the airplane was conducting a speeding surveillance operation with local law enforcement over Fargo and West Fargo.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Significant Damage after Storm Rips Through Lakes Area

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Severe storms wreaked havoc throughout the Lakes Area Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning. Lakes Area residents reported significant damage including downed trees, overturned pontoons and docks, damage to buildings, power outages and more. In Detroit Lakes, wind gusts exceeding 60 mph...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
740thefan.com

Man dies in I-94 motorcycle crash in West Fargo

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A 36-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-94 in West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says the rider was westbound at MM 341 shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of the motorcycle. It started to wobble and the man was thrown from the motorcycle and into the median. The Harley Davidson came to rest on the shoulder of the median.
WEST FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fargo Moorhead Redhawks#Kane County Cougars#Innings Pitched#Redhawks#Rbi
740thefan.com

Fargo’s first director of DEI reflects after one year on the job

FARGO (KFGO) – One year into the job, Fargo’s first ever Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director says he’s just getting started. Dr. Terry Hogan says a big part of his role is giving people of all cultures and communities a voice in city government. “One of the...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Man dies after being pulled from burning vehicle in Cass County

CASS CO., N.D. (KFGO) – A man died Sunday after being pulled from his burning vehicle in Cass County. The fire was reported around 9 a.m. It happed on I-94 southwest of Buffalo. The man was pulled from the vehicle by first responders from Buffalo and immediately given CPR...
CASS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
740thefan.com

21-year-old Fargo woman dies after Fargo motorcycle crash

FARGO (KFGO) – A motorcycle driver died following a motorcycle crash in Fargo on Sunday night. The State Patrol says two motorcycles were traveling south on University Drive south of I-94 shortly before 8 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control and laid the cycle down on its side, throwing the rider off. The second motorcycle then struck the rider of the other cycle before landing on its side.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

ULTA Salon agrees to settlement after denying service animal entry, violating ADA

FARGO (KFGO) – ULTA Salon in Fargo has agreed to settlement terms with the US Attorney’s office after violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The District of North Dakota office investigated a complaint alleging that ULTA refused to allow a woman with a disability to enter Ulta with her service animal and incorrectly claimed that a North Dakota cosmetology statute prohibited service animals without documentation.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy