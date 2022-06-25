ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Murder in Boystown': CPD, Unsolved Mysteries hope to revive 2004 Lakeview cold case murder

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxyI8_0gLbTCKu00

Chicago Police have a suspect in the brutal stabbing death of Kevin Clewer from more than 18 years ago, but they need help putting a name to the face.

Chicago police recently released a cold case video with details on the case, as well as a sketch of the suspect they're looking for, who they said someone called "Fernando."

On March 24, 2004, Clewer's father found the 31-year-old's body in his East Lakeview apartment on North Elaine Place.

According to his family, he had been at the clubs on Halstead Street the night before and didn't show up for work the next day.

Chicago Police say Fernando is likely not the suspect's real name, but one that he used with Kevin. The name Fernando being associated with the case is not new. Police released the name as a person of interest in 2004, but now refer to him as a suspect.

Last week, in coordination with CPD, Unsolved Mysteries released a podcast on Clewer's story called "Murder in Boystown."

Clewer's family said he would have turned 50 this past April and continue to hope for closure.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police issue alert over Southwest Side robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a string of recent robberies this June. Four robberies were reported in a span of eight days in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, according to CPD community alerts. In each incident, a suspect, sometimes armed with...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, shot standing at Near South Side bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while waiting at a bus stop Monday night on the Near South Side. The 24-year-old was standing at a bus stop around 9:35 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Woman arrested in deadly Back of the Yards stabbing

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person to death Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 22-year-old got into a fight with a female and began stabbing her around 10:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Carpenter Avenue, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cpd#Lakeview#Cold Case#Chicago Police#Violent Crime
Chicago Journal

22-year-old woman stabbed to death during south side fight, offender in custody

CHICAGO - A fight on the city's south side Sunday night left a 22-year-old woman dead after she was stabbed multiple times during the fight, authorities said. The incident reportedly happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on the 5200 block of S. Carpenter in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's south side.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Logan Square restaurant

CHICAGO - Thieves smashed the entrance of a Logan Square restaurant and made off with cash early Tuesday on Chicago's Northwest Side. Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm around 3 a.m. and found the front glass door of a restaurant had been shattered with a rock in the 2100 block of North Western Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Block Club Chicago

15-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After A Truck Driver Hit Him On The Southwest Side Last Week

CLEARING — A teenager from Garfield Ridge has died from his injuries three days after a truck driver hit him Friday near Midway Airport, police said. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6200 Block of South Austin Avenue, police said. Joshua Avina, 15, was crossing the street on his bike at the alley when a delivery truck driver heading south hit him, police spokesperson Steve Rusanov said, citing preliminary information.
CLEAR, AK
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man charged with Murder after Suburban Chicago shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — More information has been released about the deadly triple shooting at a Suburban Chicago warehouse. Police said that 27-year-old Charles McKnight Jr. pulled the trigger at the “Weathertech” in Bolingbrook Saturday morning. One person was killed, and a second victim remains in critical condition. McKnight was a temp worker at “Weathertech.” […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy