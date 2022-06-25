Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Alcorn County man

Effective: 2022-06-26 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wayne County in Middle Tennessee * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Grove, or 15 miles northeast of J P Coleman State Park, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cypress Inn and Lutts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

WAYNE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO