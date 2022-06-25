ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn County, MS

Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Alcorn County man

By WLBT.com Staff
WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALCORN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Alcorn County man. Foye Wade Davis is described as a...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

Firefighters responded to woods fire near Baldwyn

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteer firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon, June 28 to a woods fire near Baldwyn. The location is along Highway 370 near County Road 697. Firefighters from Cedar Hill and Baldwyn responded at approximately 12:30. The small, 1-acre grass fire became a more serious threat when it caught...
BALDWYN, MS
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on the highway. The shooting happened between two vehicles on Highway 178 around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Marshall County. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash where they found three people that had...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with farm truck

A Mississippi man died when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle Saturday. Officials from the Tishomingo County Coroner’s Office report that Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a farm truck Saturday afternoon. The crash happened six miles north of Iuka on Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alcorn County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Alcorn County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
bobgermanylaw.com

Iuka, MS – Thomas Hobbs Dies in Motorcycle Crash on MS-25

It was reported that 27-year-old Thomas Hobbs was riding a motorcycle southbound on the highway, A northbound farm truck made a left turn near County Road 982, and the two vehicles collided. Hobbs suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident. No additional information has been provided. An ongoing...
IUKA, MS
WREG

14 alleged Fayette County gang members indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fourteen alleged gang members who operated in Fayette County and were suspected in five shootings have been indicted after a two-year investigation. These indictments are a result of an investigation into the Traveling Vice Lords subset called the Junk Yard Dogs. Between June 2020 and August 2020, the TBI and ATF investigated […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Silver Alert#Wade Davis#Wlbt#Alcorn Co
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wayne County in Middle Tennessee * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Grove, or 15 miles northeast of J P Coleman State Park, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cypress Inn and Lutts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Oakland Home Destroyed In Fire; People & Pets Safe

Oakland, Tenn.–A home at 225 Whitehead Loop was destroyed by an early morning fire, but all the residents–including the dogs and cats–were able to get out of the house. One resident was transported to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched...
WREG

Jackson doctor suspended for a second time

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has suspended the license of a West Tennessee cancer doctor for a second time. The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners suspended Dr. Omar Ahmad’s license in 2014 but lifted that suspension in 2020. In March of 2022, the broad suspended Ahmad’s license again and said he treated […]
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy