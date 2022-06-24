ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Why are we moving backward?': Austin crowds protest Roe v. Wade ruling, Texas abortion law

By Rebecca Johnson, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

For Kristen Herring, Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade brought back traumatic memories of a late-term abortion she had in 2017. The struggle to navigate anti-abortion laws coupled with high medical costs is something Herring said she’s still recovering from today.

“My daughter was dying inside of me, and I had to go out of my way to find late-term abortion care at 21 weeks,” said Herring, 31. “They turned a health care procedure into a choice, a choice that cost me $2,700 with only four days to pay out of pocket because I wasn't allowed to use my health insurance for this health care procedure.”

“They may have succeeded today, but they are not going to get us down, and they’re sure as hell not going to win,” she added.

As thousands protested across the country , Herring joined at least 1,000 people Friday evening in downtown Austin to denounce the court’s decision . The group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Texas organized the demonstration, which started at the Federal Courthouse on West Fifth Street before moving to the Capitol. Organizers are planning another protest Saturday evening at the Capitol.

In the triple-digit heat, protesters carried signs that read “Guns have more rights than me” and “Why are we moving backward?” Many wore green clothing and carried green flags as a symbol of abortion rights, which has roots in Latin American activism.

The court’s ruling — which reversed almost 50 years of federal constitutional protections for abortion — ended abortion access in Texas due to a “trigger law” set to go into effect in the coming weeks. It will be a felony to perform an abortion at any point during a pregnancy. Planned Parenthood and Whole Woman’s Health clinics stopped performing abortions in Texas after Friday’s decision.

Carina Martinez, 21, also spoke at Friday's protest, saying she’s “sad, scared and angry,” especially for marginalized groups, such as Black, Latino and low-income Texans, likely to be hit hardest by the decision. According to 2019 data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 27.9% of Texans who had abortions were Black, 38.8% were Hispanic and 26.3% were white. According to the latest Census Bureau data, Texas is roughly 41% white, 40% Hispanic, and 13% African American.

While Martinez said she has never needed an abortion, she's been taken advantage of during college and is worried about the future of her education.

“I hope I don't ever have to come to the point where I need to have an abortion, but I don't want to have to fear of not having one if it comes to it,” she said.

Outside the Capitol, 14-year-olds Eliza Hawley and Ramona Considine said it’s important that they support women's and human rights, even at a young age. Hawley said she was “heartbroken” when she heard about the court’s decision.

“I feel really strongly that I need to support all the people out there with uteruses that are getting their rights taken away in America just because some politicians see us as less than human because we have uteruses,” Eliza said.

Ramona said that Friday's ruling made her feel that a lot of people don’t care about her, but protesting makes her feel “stronger” and "more energetic.”

“If you think this is wrong, I think you should speak up and show your voice,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman:

