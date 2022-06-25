Two Ohio State basketball players saw their dreams come true Thursday night at the 2022 NBA draft. Malaki Branham went off the board in the first round when the San Antonio Spurs selected him at pick No. 20. That was followed by E.J. Liddell slipping down to the second round when the New Orleans Pelicans called his name.

For Branham, the experience was even more special because he was in attendance as one of the players thought to be a shoo-in for being taken earlier in the first round. It was the equivalent of rolling out the red carpet NBA style.

Since Branham was in attendance, there were some great photos snapped of him from his arrival in Brooklyn all the way through him walking across the stage, and we’re bringing them to you.

Here are some of the best photos of Malaki Branham at the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.