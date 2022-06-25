ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Best photos of Malaki Branham at the 2022 NBA draft

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ePgc_0gLbRHox00

Two Ohio State basketball players saw their dreams come true Thursday night at the 2022 NBA draft. Malaki Branham went off the board in the first round when the San Antonio Spurs selected him at pick No. 20. That was followed by E.J. Liddell slipping down to the second round when the New Orleans Pelicans called his name.

For Branham, the experience was even more special because he was in attendance as one of the players thought to be a shoo-in for being taken earlier in the first round. It was the equivalent of rolling out the red carpet NBA style.

Since Branham was in attendance, there were some great photos snapped of him from his arrival in Brooklyn all the way through him walking across the stage, and we’re bringing them to you.

Here are some of the best photos of Malaki Branham at the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whceV_0gLbRHox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HayBN_0gLbRHox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bAd1_0gLbRHox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwsl8_0gLbRHox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3fp6_0gLbRHox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LDDk_0gLbRHox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhnMC_0gLbRHox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2729ho_0gLbRHox00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cr4i1_0gLbRHox00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Luke Kuechly news

Luke Kuechly was one of the best linebackers of the past decade, making the Pro Bowl in seven of his eight years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. He ultimately decided to retire in his prime at the age of only 28 years old, citing health concerns as the reason for his abrupt decision in 2020.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ohio State#The San Antonio Spurs#The New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery refutes Keegan Murray’s low ceiling label

Many saw Iowa forward Keegan Murray as the high-floor, low-ceiling type of prospect. Just don’t let Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery hear that, though. “Anybody who would bring that up is not worth listening to because they clearly don’t know anything about the game,” McCaffery said in a recent interview with Locked on Kings. McCaffery didn’t mince words one bit defending his former star against anyone that would downplay Murray’s potential. “It’s as idiotic of a statement as I’ve ever heard. Clearly, you are making a statement about who you are talking about. Because, if you do your homework, you would...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-star EDGE Bai Jobe cuts list of teams to 3, includes the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are closing in on several of their targets in the 2023 recruiting class. After landing offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta this week, they landed inside the top two for linebacker Samuel Omosigho and the top three for defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. Now, local product Bai Jobe has cut his list of teams under consideration to three and has included the Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 UNC target put on ‘memorable display’ during June second live period

Hubert Davis hasn’t been very active with class of 2024 prospects but one recent point guard who received an offer from the Tar Heels continues his breakout spring and summer. 2024 five-star guard Tre Johnsonhas been arguably the top player in the class through the early parts of the summer evaluation periods and he continued his stellar play this past weekend. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase over the weekend and came away even more impressed with the 6-foot-5 Johnson than he was before. “We are a few years deep into these scholastic evaluation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers may try to acquire Blake Griffin

The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of needs this offseason, and one of them is reliable frontcourt depth. They need young, productive 3-and-D wings, as well as big man depth, especially at the center position. Many agree that Anthony Davis shouldn’t be playing the majority of his minutes at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy