ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism

New Jersey woman charged in PSU vandalism

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly vandalizing the Nittany Lion statue on Penn...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 9

william olmsted
3d ago

not saying that this is right but it's okay for riders to spray paint and loot and destroy cities and I'm not saying that this is right cuz this is vandalism but why are you charging this lady you should go back and charge all the people that stole all the Louis Vuitton pocketbooks and broke into all the stores and vandalized the buildings

Reply
4
Related
nj1015.com

19-year-old was driving 100 mph before deadly crash, NJ cops say

MONROE (Gloucester) — A 19-year-old man was charged with death by auto after police said he was driving a Subaru Impreza at 100 mph before hitting another vehicle. Tyler Proffitt, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township was charged Monday in the Feb. 25 crash that killed a 39-year-old Williamstown woman when her Hyundai Electra was struck on the driver’s side on Black Horse Pike (Route 42).
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ cop suspended over threatening comments made at school

A Trenton police officer on the job for less than a year has been suspended with pay after making threatening comments to two people at an elementary school in Hamilton. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Rudy Lopez, 36, was charged with two counts of harassment after he verbally made "threatening comments" that caused alarm in front of the Lalor Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

1-year-old brought back to life after nearly drowning in NJ pool

PARAMUS — A 1-year-old toddler nearly drowned in a backyard swimming pool Monday evening before he was pulled out by his mother. Police Chief Kenny Ehrenberg said the mother, police and first responders immediately performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to Valley Hospital. Once a pulse was regained, he was transferred to Mt. Sinai Pediatric Hospital in New York.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man dies after driving wrong way on Parkway express lane

MIDDLETOWN — A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday evening. An Acura TL driven by Hamilton W. Smith 3rd, 29, of Lincoln Park, was traveling south in the northbound express lanes when hit a Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck head-on around 7:25 p.m. near Exit 114 in Middletown, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
wrnjradio.com

Reported suspicious incident leads to arrest in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation into a suspicious incident led to the arrest of a woman Monday morning in Readington Township. On June 27, at around 7:30 a.m., police responded to Glass Castle, located at 843 Route 202, for a suspicious incident, police said. K9 Agar...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#State College#The Nittany Lion#Penn State#Cipparulo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

2022 Fireworks Schedule

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Don't miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!. Check back for the latest information as updates are made available. Bradford County:. 🎆 7/3, Herrickville, Lent Farm, 9:00 PM.
POLITICS
NJ.com

N.J. cop charged with harassment for incident at school, officials say

A Trenton police officer has been charged with two counts of harassment for a recent incident at a public school in Hamilton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Saturday. Rudy Lopez, 36, was served Friday evening with summons charging him with the offenses, the office said. Lopez, a Hamilton...
centraljersey.com

West Windsor police blotter

Six pairs of Versace designer sunglasses, valued at a combined $1,768, were reported stolen from the LensCrafters store on Route 1 on June 2. A Croydon, Pa., man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-car crash on Old Trenton Road May 5. Although he was not at fault in the crash, he was determined to be allegedly intoxicated. He was processed and released.
CROYDON, PA
94.5 PST

This Diner is Named Among the Best in the United States and it’s RIGHT Here in New Jersey

When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

19-year-old was driving more than 100 mph before fatal collision, cops say

Authorities have charged a 19-year-old motorist with death by auto following a crash that killed a Gloucester County woman in February. Tyler Proffitt, of Turnersville, was allegedly driving a Subaru Impreza at more than 100 mph on southbound Route 42/North Black Horse Pike around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 25 before his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 39-year-old Williamstown woman, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman charged over dead baby and it never has to be this way

Aggravated manslaughter. Desecration of human remains. Endangerment of a child. Serious charges for a horrific case. All according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Jessica Farag, 19, gave birth to a baby girl on June 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the bathroom of her Jamesburg home. Authorities say she both told them the baby was stillborn but also said that the baby was moving and crying. Officials say she left the baby on a counter until the girl died.
JAMESBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy