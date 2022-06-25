ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF police seek help in locating sexual assault suspect

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwqeF_0gLbP1r000

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is seeking for help in locating a sexual assault suspect, the department announced in a press release Friday. Officers first responded to this sexual assault incident on June 12 around 6: 23 a.m. in the area of Geneva Avenue and San Jose Avenue.

4 injured after crash on I-280 in SF

Police said the suspect is approximately 5 feet tall and male. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes with a white stripe and white shoelaces — heading northbound on Cayuga Avenue.

The suspect encountered the 20-year-old female victim near Bannock Street and Seneca Avenue — roughly three blocks from where police responded.

The victim then continued walking towards 1200 Cayuga Avenue, where she was assaulted from behind by the suspect. The suspect restricted the victim’s breathing and covered her mouth. Then, she was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted by the suspect.

After a struggle, the victim fought off the suspect who later ran away from the scene, according to police. Authorities said the suspect may have injuries to his fingers or hands from the struggle with the victim.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with information about the suspect’s location is asked to contact Sergeant Esther Gonzalez with the Special Victims Unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or 415-734-3003.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SF man charged with murdering truck driver after receiving ride

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Berkeley police ask for help in finding missing 54-year-old woman

(BCN) — Berkeley police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old woman who has gone missing. Vivian Ming Hsiu Dai “unexpectedly left her residence and has been experiencing a declining mental state,” police said in an alert Tuesday. She is described as an Asian woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Novato man arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism

(BCN) — A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of arson and vandalism in Novato, police said Monday. Conn Michael Prescott, 61, of Emerald Lake Hills, was arrested after police discovered a series of fires in a business on Roblar Drive around 5:44 a.m. Novato fire investigators determined that the fires were intentionally set. During […]
NOVATO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Three arrested for robbing illegal marijuana grow site

(KRON) – Three people were arrested last Thursday for a robbery that occurred at a Santa Rosa home. All three suspects were found in possession of “processed marijuana” and police later learned that the property they robbed was an illegal grow site, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO received a call about a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Would-be Pleasanton car theft victim opens fire on thieves

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A would-be auto theft victim fought back against two thieves who attempted to steal his vehicle in Pleasanton just before dawn Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. in the Canyon Meadows neighborhood. According to the Pleasanton Police Department, the victim saw a stranger inside his vehicle and a […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who went missing after Warriors parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing after the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade on June 20. Roderick Nohr, 53, was last seen at the Embarcadero BART station. Police described Nohr as a white man who stands 5 feet and weighs 225 pounds, with hazel […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Sf Police#The Special Victims Unit#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Fairfield police shoot, injure suspect who shot at officers

(BCN) — Fairfield police shot and injured a suspect after he fired multiple shots at officers during and after a pursuit that ended in Vallejo late Sunday, when the tires of the suspect’s vehicle were punctured with a spike strip. The suspect, Patrick Hall, is expected to survive being shot, according to a news release […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man arrested for stealing personal items from Livermore gym

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The Livermore Police Department arrested a man for stealing people’s personal items at a gym, it announced on Monday. LPD did not identify the suspect, but said it was a 42-year-old man from San Jose. Police were first made aware of the situation on June 14, when they were called to […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for having more than 500 pounds of fireworks

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Monday for possessing more than 500 pounds of fireworks. Detectives found the fireworks, which police called “illegal and dangerous,” at the Santa Rosa home of 31-year-old Jaime Antonio Moreno. Moreno was known to be selling the illegal fireworks throughout Sonoma County, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

SF man stabbed in Tenderloin, in critical condition

(BCN) — A 31-year-old man was stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District on Saturday, leaving him in life-threatening condition, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now The stabbing was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth and Turk streets. The suspect fled after stabbing the victim with a knife, according to police. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injury in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Police are on the scene of a traffic collision that involved a vehicle and an adult female pedestrian on Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. near Leeward Drive and Arden Way. SJPD reports that the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Pablo man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Police in search of missing at-risk woman

(BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimers, last seen Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now Alizra Rodrigues Jorge is a 5-foot-2-inch hispanic woman, who was last seen in the Brookvale area wearing a purple jacket and gray pants. She is considered […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy