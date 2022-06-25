Wyandotte Nation holds Summer Youth Intern Program

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Wyandotte Nation is holding its Summer Youth Intern Program.

The intern program is for tribal youth who are a part of the Wyandotte Nation.

Assignments in the program range from education, fitness, elder services, and gaming.

It also provides the opportunity to learn more about their heritage.

