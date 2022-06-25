Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ TODAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .The combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidity values, and strong winds will bring conditions favorable for large fire growth from late this morning through this afternoon across portions of southwest and south central South Dakota. Local fuel conditions may preclude fire growth in some locations. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are also expected this afternoon. Some of these storms may produce strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning with little to no associated rainfall. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322, 326, AND 332 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 322 Fall River County Area, 326 Pine Ridge Area and 332 Badlands Area. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * LIGHTNING...Cloud to ground lighting with little to no rainfall is possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry lightning would produce critical fire weather conditions. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO