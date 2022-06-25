ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 20:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High fire danger is also expected.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High fire danger is also expected.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico and Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SOUTHEAST, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 05:08:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and San Juan and vicinity. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

