MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the past 2 weeks, we have been dealing with record-setting heat, and after dealing with our 6th straight day of 100+ degree heat, we are finally getting the cool down. We will have a frontal boundary move into our area later this evening and that will bring relief to our temperatures and some much-needed rain to our area.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO