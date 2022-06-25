ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Care and Share receives $75k from Morgan Stanley Foundation

By Ashley Eberhardt
COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced Thursday that it received a $75,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to expand food choices for families.

Since the start of the pandemic, food insecurity has significantly affected families with children, especially those in rural communities. 1 in 7 people, including 1 in 5 children, face hunger in Southern Colorado. Care and Share, a member of the Feeding America network, is one of 30 member food banks receiving this funding from the Morgan Stanley Foundation.

It is projected that this grant will enable Care and Share to create a more dignified shopping experience for neighbors by converting their model from pushing pre-bagged foods to a model centered around choice.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Morgan Stanley Foundation for supporting our mission and our neighbors in need,” said Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share. “Incorporating a model where people can choose from a variety of no-cost groceries is important to us because it creates a more dignified and respectful experience.”

This approach offers families, children, seniors, and individuals in communities across Southern Colorado increased choice among available foods at Care and Share’s partner agencies and program sites, providing healthy options and ensuring access to foods aligned with preferences and dietary requirements.

To find a food bank, mobile market, and programs near you, visit careandshare.org/findfood .

