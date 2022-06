Florence County authorities are still searching for a 63 year old woman who’s been missing for over a week and considered endangered. Sylvia Brooks who lives in the 4000 block of Cherry Johnson Road in Effingham was last seen on June 19th. She is believed to have left the area on foot. Brooks has multiple underlying health issues including autism, diabetes and high blood pressure, she is 5 foot 5 and weighs about 200 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO