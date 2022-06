RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Global vacation rental company Airbnb announced Tuesday it would be implementing a permanent ban on parties at their rentals. A global ban on parties and gatherings of more than 16 people was put in place by the company in Aug. 2020. At that time, the company said more than 70 percent of their hosts already banned parties in their house rules.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO