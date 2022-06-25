ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Kevin Forde interviews for MSU Director of Athletics, second of four finalists

By Zachary Keenan
KFYR-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Kevin Forde, the second of four finalists for the Minot State Director of Athletics position, spoke to the public Friday. Forde worked at UMary in Bismarck as the...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Dan Artamenko, former Williston State AD, interviews at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The public met the third of four candidates for the Minot State University Director of Athletics job on Monday. Dan Artamenko highlighted the numbers of Minot State within the NSIC. The university’s athletic department ranks 12th in the conference in salaries and 14th in student funding, per his presentation.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot State president reflects on NCAA Board of Governors appointment

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- The NCAA shrunk the Board of Governors from 21 to nine members in 2022, tasking Minot State President Dr. Steven Shirley with representing all Division II schools. Shirley and his fellow board members are tasked with implementing the NCAA’s new constitution, understanding the effects of name,...
MINOT, ND
Corn Nation

North Dakota F’n Hawks 2022 Football Preview

No, it’s NOT the North Dakota State Bison; Nebraska is playing the North Dakota F’n Hawks in the home opener on Labor Day weekend. Nebraska Omaha hockey fans are well aware of NoDak, who are UNO’s designated rival in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, the nation’s premier college hockey conference. The NCHC is to hockey what the SEC thinks they are to football; NCHC teams have won four of the last five national championships with two runner-up finishes.
OMAHA, NE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Mourns Passing Of Local Motor Sports Legend

On Monday, Danny Schatz passed away after a multi-year battle with cancer. The Schatz family has left a historic impression not just in the world of Midwestern race tracks but in the entire world of motorsports. Danny Schatz was a Sprint Car driver in the 1970s but it wasn't his skills behind the wheel that would impact the sport, it was what he created with his son Donny that would dominate racing for decades.
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
College Sports
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Sports
Bismarck, ND
College Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Danny Schatz, a prominent figure in sprint car racing and a Minot businessman, died Monday at age 74, following a years-long battle with cancer, his family confirmed with Your News Leader. Schatz began sprint car racing in the 1970′s across the Midwest and Canada. After...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Tom Ross sworn in as Mayor of Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new mayor Tom Ross was sworn in Tuesday night during the reorganizational meeting of the city council. Ross received just over 43% of the votes, according to the unofficial results. He says it was time for a change and is ready to bring...
MINOT, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Kate Smith Golf Clinic is Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course

Smith is a 2012 graduate of Detroit Lakes High School, a five-time individual Minnesota state golf champion, the 2021 Big Ten Champion, and currently golfs on the Epson Tour. “I usually have a lot of time at home over the summer,” Smith told KDLM. “But this year I only have six days total to see people and play golf with them. This clinic is going to be a fun way to see everybody, answer some questions, or wants to talk golf I’ll be out on the range hitting some shots. It’s a good way to thank my sponsors and the people who have supported me throughout my career.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fergus Falls woman running for House District 9A seat

A local woman recently announced her candidacy for the seat for Minnesota House District 9A. Nancy Jost of Fergus Falls describes herself as an experienced rural and early childhood advocate. Jost has been endorsed by the state DFL party and sees her goal as just being a voice for rural Minnesota.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Msu#Double L Consulting
KFYR-TV

Minot Public Library to make progress on digitization

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public Library is working on making parts of its archive more available to the public by putting it online. They have a collection of newspapers on reels for people to look through. They are increasing their budget for the year to go through...
MINOT, ND
kvrr.com

Gospel and Pop Singing Star Amy Grant Coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You’ll be able to spend an “Evening with Amy Grant” this fall at Fargo Theatre. The singer has sold more than 30 million albums in both gospel and pop music fields. Grant has won 26 Dove Awards for her Christian music and...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
kvrr.com

Victim of Vehicle Fire Near Buffalo, N.D. Identified

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County authorities identify the victim of a vehicle fire on Sunday along I-94. He is 36-year-old Matthew Knight of Greenville, Ohio. Knight’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Grand Forks for an autopsy. Multiple first responders arrived...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Road Projects speed up for July 4

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The City of Minot put out notice that work is ramping up this week on two important roadways. Work this week is expected to close lanes on 16th Street SW and 37th Avenue SW. Crews will be releveling and repaving the roadways on 16th. That will close two lanes at a time on those roadways. Meanwhile, 37th Avenue will be reduced to only one lane for eastbound traffic from 16th Street to Broadway.
MINOT, ND
740thefan.com

Laser pointed at ND patrol airplane Sat. night in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a laser was pointed at a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane Saturday night. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says it happened while the airplane was conducting a speeding surveillance operation with local law enforcement over Fargo and West Fargo.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

KMOT’s County by County: June 24, 2022

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In this very summer addition of County by County, Your News Leader takes you across the viewing area to check out community events in Ward, Pierce, Rolette, and Towner counties!. In Minot, Slamabama is playing at Oak Park on Friday, June 24. The concert is part...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

NDHP airplane busts another street racer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, the Fargo Police Department continued its efforts to detect and deter street racing by collaborating with the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the West Fargo Police Department. The NDHP used an airplane with a camera capable of tracking motorists that are driving recklessly and trying to evade police.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

MNDOT shares Moorhead 11th St underpass & Hwys. 10 & 75 project details

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation answers questions and gets concerns from people in Moorhead on the 11th Street underpass and reconstruction of Highways 10 and 75. The underpass project includes Americans With Disabilities Act approved pedestrian accessibility improvements, updating utilities and signals. Construction is set...
MOORHEAD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy