Kevin Forde interviews for MSU Director of Athletics, second of four finalists

Smith is a 2012 graduate of Detroit Lakes High School, a five-time individual Minnesota state golf champion, the 2021 Big Ten Champion, and currently golfs on the Epson Tour. “I usually have a lot of time at home over the summer,” Smith told KDLM. “But this year I only have six days total to see people and play golf with them. This clinic is going to be a fun way to see everybody, answer some questions, or wants to talk golf I’ll be out on the range hitting some shots. It’s a good way to thank my sponsors and the people who have supported me throughout my career.”

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO