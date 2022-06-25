ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson police are investigating Friday shooting on and around Interstate 35W

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Burleson police are looking for the person who was involved in a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of Interstate 35W on Friday night, according to a news release.

One person died and another person was transported to an area hospital, police said in a social media post.

Police said the nature of the cause is still under investigation, and wasn’t yet clear if there was any ongoing threat to the public because the suspect remains at large.

The nature of the initial incident is still undetermined, according to police. No other information was immediately available around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with Detective R. Martin at 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com or call Johnson County Crime Stoppers 800-794-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

