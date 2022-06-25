LA Council Members Proposed Citywide Summit on Access to Reproductive Care

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and President pro Tem Mitch O'Farrell introduced a motion Friday calling for a citywide summit aimed at improving access to reproductive health care for women, girls and transgender individuals.

If approved, the motion would directed the city's Community Investment for Families Department to work with Planned Parenthood and other family- planning groups to hold the summit.

"For a few months now, we knew a decision was coming on this case and after the leaked draft opinion, our city needed to take action -- fast," Martinez said in a statement.

O'Farrell added, "Access to reproductive health is essential and must be safe and easily accessible, here and everywhere else."

According to the council members, the Community Investment for Families Department operated 16 Family Resource Centers providing a range of services, but their work could be expanded by coordinating with Planned Parenthood and other nonprofit groups to bolster access to reproductive health care.

Celinda Vázquez, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County, praised the motion.

"We look forward to working with Council President Martínez, Council member O'Farrell, and the vast majority of Angelenos and Americans who support reproductive freedom, access to safe and legal abortion, and the rights of people to determine what is best for their bodies," she said in a statement.

The motion will be reviewed by the council's Arts, Parks, Health, Education and Neighborhoods Committee before moving to the full council.