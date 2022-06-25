ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Yes or No? Kansas groups pleading for you to vote on the Value Them Both amendment

By Alexis Padilla
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bD4T_0gLbKTqY00

KANSAS (KSNW) — Kansas will be the first state in the nation to vote on abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade . The ‘Value Them Both’ amendment is on the August primary ballot.

This decision comes just a couple of years after the State Supreme Court ruled the Kansas constitution guarantees women’s rights to abortions. The ‘Value Them Both’ amendment would change that.

WATCH: Protestors gather at Kansas statehouse in reaction to Roe v. Wade being overturned

A ‘yes’ vote would create a new section in the constitution saying it does not create or secure a right to abortion. Opponents believe this would be the first step in banning all abortions in Kansas.

A ‘no’ vote would keep the constitution the way it is.

Groups both in support and against the amendment agree this vote is that much more important after the Supreme Court ruling.

“This is a reasonable approach. It protects women and babies,” said Mackenzie Haddix, spokesperson for the Value Them Both coalition.

“We have protection right now in Kansas, and we have a way to keep it vote on August 2,” said Faith Martin, Women’s March Air-Capital co-chair.

‘Jarring betrayal’: Kansas District Attorney refuses to criminalize abortions

Martin believes it’s important that Kansans stand up and vote no.

“We decide our fate, and we don’t need the government to make decisions for us. These are private medical decisions that people with a uterus make in the privacy of their doctor’s office,” Martin said.

While those with the Value Them Both coalition feel otherwise.

“To ensure that unelected judges can’t decide with zero input from the people that Kansas abortion laws will be as liberal as California and New York,” Haddix said.

Carole Neal is one of those in favor of voting no on the Value Them Both amendment. She remembers what it was like for women before Roe V. Wade.

“It was either self-abortion or going to a … somebody that gave abortions with no health care. I know women that died. Women that never had, you know, weren’t able to have children again,” Neal said.

FBI investigating Kansas Co. officials for misuse of COVID-19 money

“We want common-sense laws in place that will protect women and babies. Kansans believe in common-sense restrictions on the abortion industry. We want basic sanitation laws. We don’t want Kansas to become a destination for abortions,” Haddix said.

No matter your stance, Neal just wants you to remember to vote “Republican, Democrat, and unaffiliated. You vote on this amendment.”

Anyone is able to vote on the amendment regardless of party affiliation, even though this is happening during the primary election.

The deadline to register to vote is July 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 14

guest
3d ago

I have to laugh that they say it’s more government mandates. It absolutely is not, it is trying to get rid of government being able to mandate. All it says is that it is not a constitutional right in Kansas to have an abortion or for the government to pay for it. That’s it. All the rest of this histrionic response has nothing to do with the amendment. Vote YES

Reply
8
Dustin Lynch
3d ago

idk if the government realizes this but there so many kids in the foster care system than we can handle on top of the fact there is even more kids that are being neglected at home or starving that have sliped through the cracks. so let's worrie about the kids that are alive first then tackle this "issue".

Reply(1)
4
Gary Cardell
3d ago

If you don't want kids, use birth control, protection, abstinence or whatever to not get pregnant. Prior to conception is the time to make your choice. After you're pregnant it's not a choice, it's murder.I believe a vote yes will force more to rely on protection instead of murder. VOTE YES!

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Republican Party#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Fbi#Politics State#The Supreme Court#The State Supreme Court#Groups#Kansans
kfdi.com

Governor approves drought declarations for Kansas counties

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has approved an update to drought declarations for all 105 counties in the state. The new declaration places all of the counties in a watch, warning or emergency status. The declaration places 34 western Kansas counties into an emergency status, while 8 counties have been placed...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Study finds Kansas among most independent states in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas was found to have one of the highest rates of gambling addiction, the state was also found to be one of the most independent states in the nation according to a recent study. With Independence Day right around the corner, WalletHub.com says it released...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

California man sentenced to prison for Kansas bankruptcy scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man will spend three years in prison for lying to a Kansas Bankruptcy court claiming that he was owed $630,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Monday, June 27, a California man was sentenced to 36 months - 3 years - in prison after his March conviction for one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KWCH.com

Kansans voters tackle abortion rights in August

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Kansas

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit in federal court in against the the State of Kansas. The DOJ says the lawsuit is against the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. to protect the employment rights of Army National Guard Staff Sergeant (SSG) Stacy Gonzales. The Department of...
kmuw.org

Roe is overturned. Here's what that means for Kansas abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine what, if any, restrictions to impose on abortion access. That ruling raises the stakes for an upcoming constitutional amendment vote in Kansas.
Kansas Reflector

The fight for special education is worth it — for families and Kansas’ future

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post The fight for special education is worth it — for families and Kansas’ future appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy