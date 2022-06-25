ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Protestors decry Supreme Court decision on Arkansas State Capitol steps

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LC6Sk_0gLbJy3A00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds of pro-choice advocates gathered on the State Capitol steps Friday in response to a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“There’s a sign over there that says abortion is life-saving healthcare,” said Karen Ricketts, who attended the rally on her work break. “It is.”

Supreme Court removes federal protection for abortion

Some protestors gathered at the front of the supreme court at 5 p.m. and walked to the capitol for the event, which started at 5:30 p.m. Some attended to push for more voter registration, noting the only way to pass legislation legalizing abortion would be through the electoral process.

“Vote them out!” broke out as a chant several times during the protest.

Others said that line of thinking is a type of “victim-blaming,” as enough voters showed up across the country in 2020 to give Democrats majorities in the House and Senate and to elect President Biden. The electoral victories did not codify Roe v. Wade into law, nor did Democratic majorities do so in more than half a century.

“Elections matter, but they aren’t the only thing that matters,” one speaker said.

At least one counter-protester showed up to the event and was approached by police after an initial confrontation soon after the protest started.

“You are fighting today for the right to murder an innocent child in the womb of its mother,” the man said before chanters drowned out his message.

Across the state, many cheered the Supreme Court’s decision. Jerry Cox, the Executive Director for the conservative nonprofit group Family Council, held a press conference earlier Friday to praise justices.

Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge certifies trigger law banning abortion in the state

“It’s a day of great victory,” Cox said. “It’s a day of great celebration.”

Ricketts, who is also the President of the Arkansas Coalition for Reproductive Justice, said the next step for pro-choice advocates is determining how to help women immediately.

“We’ll be needing to get people from this state to other states to get access to abortion,” Ricketts said. “Having to jump through all these hurdles is just an unnecessary burden.”

Like many who attended Friday’s rally, the need for a sense of community was a factor in Ricketts’ attendance. She said she hopes others know they are not alone.

“We’re in this together,” Ricketts said. “That’s really what I want people to know.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Roe, AR
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Arkansas State Capitol#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Protest#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Democrats#House#Senate#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Voice of America

After US Supreme Court Decision, Abortion Heads to State Courts

Washington — When the U.S. Supreme Court issues an opinion, that opinion becomes the law of the land. That is the immediate effect of the high court's decision to overturn its 1973 abortion ruling known as Roe v. Wade: the right to have an abortion is no longer constitutionally protected in the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy