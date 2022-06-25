ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Downtown Cruise-In and Concert 6-24-22 | Photo Gallery

jtv.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Jackson June Cruise-In and Concert featuring Airtight....

jtv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKHM

Hot Air Jubilee announces 2022 schedule

Jackson, Michigan – Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision Center is proud to present the 2022 Jackson Hot Air Jubilee. The event will be held July 22-23 at Ella Sharp Park. The 37th Hot Air Jubilee is scheduled from 4:00pm to 10:00 pm both Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 hosted by Ella Sharp Museum, 3225 Fourth St., Jackson, MI 49203.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Summer Kids Film Series. This week: “Sing 2”. Michigan Theatre of Jackson is host to the Summer Kids Film Series (Tuesdays through Thursdays) with 11 AM and 2 PM screenings throughout the summer, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Jackson. Doors open 30 minutes before screen time (10:30 am and 1:30 pm). Admission is $1. Kids Combo Small Drink and Popcorn is $4. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Summer Kids Film Series. This week: “Sing 2”. Michigan Theatre of Jackson is host to the Summer Kids Film Series (Tuesdays through Thursdays) with 11 AM and 2 PM screenings throughout the summer, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Jackson. Doors open 30 minutes before screen time (10:30 am and 1:30 pm). Admission is $1. Kids Combo Small Drink and Popcorn is $4. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

South Wisner Road to close in Jackson Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Commuters in Jackson will have to find a new route Tuesday. South Wisner Road, between Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard, will be closed so crews can repair a blocked sewer. The area is already seeing more traffic than normal because it’s the detour for the construction...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
100.7 WITL

Is Seven Gables Road Near Lansing REALLY Haunted?

Dansville is a small village about 20 miles Southeast of Lansing, but is fabled to have a road which is incredibly haunted. Seven Gables Road has multiple stories as to why it's haunted, but the most scary of which has been documented over and over. The legend says there was once a house at the end of Seven Gables Road. The house was set to have a multi-gabled roof, and the occupant was a woman who was said to have practiced witchcraft. John Robinson describes the curse she may have left behind:
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Cruise#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jtv
jtv.tv

Monday, June 27, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Monday, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Danny Amanati, Frosty Boy at Vandercook Lake. Dan Machnik, Willis & Machnik Financial Services. Matthew Sharlow, Meet the JTV Viewer. 9 AM and 11 AM. Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Debbie Kelly, Vice President, The Enterprise Group...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Hundreds of books found in DeWitt school recycling

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
DEWITT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Beautiful lake view, great food await at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant

IRISH HILLS MI – At Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant, patrons are encouraged to come to the lake and eat, drink, rock and roll. It all started in 1978, when Jerry Andonian was flipping through The Detroit News and found an ad about a bar for sale in the Irish Hills. When he came to visit, he saw potential in the pub that’s nestled on the shore of Wamplers Lake.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelascopress.com

Favorite Fenton Restaurant Moves to New Location

Personally, there was a certain charm to the converted repair shop that housed the restaurant since its opening. You could envision the old concrete floor having lifts where oil changes and service repairs were performed. However, there were some challenges with the repurposed facility. Seating was limited, the bar could...
FENTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbc25news.com

Crews battled large fire in Downtown Fenton, business destroyed

FENTON, Mich. - The Fenton Fire Department battled a blaze downtown. "it's quite a big staple here in Fenton city. All of my friends, family we love their food and their drinks and the speakeasy has always been a lot of fun," Erica Bond, a Fenton resident said. According to...
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Lottery ticket sold in Owosso wins $1 million

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A 40-year-old man's bad day got better in a hurry after he stopped to buy a lottery ticket at an Owosso gas station. The Clinton County man claimed a $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery's 20X Cashword instant game. He bought the winning ticket at the J&H Family Stores at 917 E. Main St. in Owosso.
OWOSSO, MI
WILX-TV

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A political stunt had people lining up Tuesday afternoon to get a deal on a gallon of gasoline. The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization Americans for Prosperity launched the $2.38 bargain for just an hour at a Delta Township gas station. The Shell station, located on the corner of West Saginaw Highway and Commercial Drive, was long. It extended past the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Marketplace Boulevard.
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan is Getting Its First Playa Bowls Restaurant

If fresh food is your thing, then you’re in luck, as Michigan just got its first Playa Bowls restaurant. The New Jersey-based fast-casual restaurant uses the freshest, most high-quality ingredients to serve up açaí, pitaya and coconut bowls. The spot also offers smoothies, oatmeal bowls, vegan granola and fresh juices.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy