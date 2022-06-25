Downtown Cruise-In and Concert 6-24-22 | Photo Gallery

Jackson, Michigan – Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision Center is proud to present the 2022 Jackson Hot Air Jubilee. The event will be held July 22-23 at Ella Sharp Park. The 37th Hot Air Jubilee is scheduled from 4:00pm to 10:00 pm both Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 hosted by Ella Sharp Museum, 3225 Fourth St., Jackson, MI 49203.
Summer Kids Film Series. This week: “Sing 2”. Michigan Theatre of Jackson is host to the Summer Kids Film Series (Tuesdays through Thursdays) with 11 AM and 2 PM screenings throughout the summer, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Jackson. Doors open 30 minutes before screen time (10:30 am and 1:30 pm). Admission is $1. Kids Combo Small Drink and Popcorn is $4. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Commuters in Jackson will have to find a new route Tuesday. South Wisner Road, between Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard, will be closed so crews can repair a blocked sewer. The area is already seeing more traffic than normal because it’s the detour for the construction...
Where: 28190 M-152 When: Gates open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. Admission: $30 a carload for a double feature. Get more information and movie lineup at www.5miledrivein.com. Capri Drive-In, Coldwater. Where: 119 West Chicago Road. When: The box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and...
Dansville is a small village about 20 miles Southeast of Lansing, but is fabled to have a road which is incredibly haunted. Seven Gables Road has multiple stories as to why it's haunted, but the most scary of which has been documented over and over. The legend says there was once a house at the end of Seven Gables Road. The house was set to have a multi-gabled roof, and the occupant was a woman who was said to have practiced witchcraft. John Robinson describes the curse she may have left behind:
PANEL … President and CEO Sylvia Wulf and Vice President Chris Bucich who leads the buildout for the Ohio farm sit to help answer local resident’s questions about their new facility. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The company AquaBounty held a town hall meeting ... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Newlyweds Brendan and Isabel Kiel, standing on the I-196 shoulder with their bridal party, made the best of it when their rented Hummer limousine burst into flames. He recalled being in disbelief. She said: “I think we were all just laughing the whole time.”
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Monday, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Danny Amanati, Frosty Boy at Vandercook Lake. Dan Machnik, Willis & Machnik Financial Services. Matthew Sharlow, Meet the JTV Viewer. 9 AM and 11 AM. Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Debbie Kelly, Vice President, The Enterprise Group...
DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
IRISH HILLS MI – At Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant, patrons are encouraged to come to the lake and eat, drink, rock and roll. It all started in 1978, when Jerry Andonian was flipping through The Detroit News and found an ad about a bar for sale in the Irish Hills. When he came to visit, he saw potential in the pub that’s nestled on the shore of Wamplers Lake.
Personally, there was a certain charm to the converted repair shop that housed the restaurant since its opening. You could envision the old concrete floor having lifts where oil changes and service repairs were performed. However, there were some challenges with the repurposed facility. Seating was limited, the bar could...
You know how much we love our animals. When we heard about this awesome resort for dogs, we couldn’t help but share the joy with you. In Maybee, MI, there is a resort just for your furry friends. One of its most popular attractions is the 41 foot swimming...
FENTON, Mich. - The Fenton Fire Department battled a blaze downtown. "it's quite a big staple here in Fenton city. All of my friends, family we love their food and their drinks and the speakeasy has always been a lot of fun," Erica Bond, a Fenton resident said. According to...
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A 40-year-old man's bad day got better in a hurry after he stopped to buy a lottery ticket at an Owosso gas station. The Clinton County man claimed a $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery's 20X Cashword instant game. He bought the winning ticket at the J&H Family Stores at 917 E. Main St. in Owosso.
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A political stunt had people lining up Tuesday afternoon to get a deal on a gallon of gasoline. The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization Americans for Prosperity launched the $2.38 bargain for just an hour at a Delta Township gas station. The Shell station, located on the corner of West Saginaw Highway and Commercial Drive, was long. It extended past the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Marketplace Boulevard.
Now that I once again live with my parents in Allegan I've fallen into a nightly routine of watching game shows with my folks. As a trivia lover I mostly stick through Wheel of Fortune to get to Jeopardy but as luck would have it, I've come to love "America's Game" just as much.
If fresh food is your thing, then you’re in luck, as Michigan just got its first Playa Bowls restaurant. The New Jersey-based fast-casual restaurant uses the freshest, most high-quality ingredients to serve up açaí, pitaya and coconut bowls. The spot also offers smoothies, oatmeal bowls, vegan granola and fresh juices.
