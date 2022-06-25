ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield Candle Factory invests $33 million to expand

By Jessica Jacoby
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – The Mayfield Consumer Products Candler Factory has announced they will expand their second location. This comes months after the December 10, E4 tornados that destroyed the building that left many dead and more in lawsuits.

Some of them say they were told they would lose their jobs if they left during the tornado. Attorneys tell us the cases involve allegations of violations to worker safety laws. The cases are still being decided in court.

“Included among the devastation was the Mayfield consumer products production facility that took a direct hit from the tornado resulting in a loss of life and a total loss of operation,” said Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear. “In the months since the companies leaders have worked with the community to build back and set the foundation for a brighter future. Today we are announcing the leadership is announcing a total of $33 Million in the company’s second location in the Graves County Hickory Industrial park.”

The tornado that was on the ground for 165 miles killed nine people working that night. Employees who were there have filed lawsuits against the company due to the company’s response to the storm.

