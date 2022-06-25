Waterloo tops the Huskies Friday night

In a month the puck will drop on the 7th annual Twin Ports Pro Development Camp (TPPDC). The four days of hockey training will be led by a star studded coaching staff of former University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Bulldogs, Northland standouts, and professional players. A core group of instructors...
The Duluth Huskies were looking to win back-to-back games against the Bismarck Larks on Sunday. The action got started early in the first inning with a Kristian Campbell RBI single. Peyton Powell followed up with a double that made the score 3-0. Huskies would go on to score 5 run...
The Northland College men's and women's soccer teams are set to host three separate camps this summer. All three camps will take place at Ponzio Stadium, beginning with the skills camp Monday the 27th through the 28th. Additionally their annual youth camp which began Saturday, will conclude tomorrow for kids...
CEDAR FALLS – Nestled in a residential neighborhood on a brick street is a beloved consignment store that’s stood the test of time for a little more than 37 years. However, Gilgen’s Consignment Furnishings, at 115 W. 16th St., won’t make it to 40. The owner has decided his last day in business will be Thursday.
The North Shore was a lucky place to be this weekend if you bought a Powerball ticket. According to the Minnesota Lottery, one ticket purchased in Duluth for the June 25 drawing matched the first five numbers drawn to win $1 million. A second ticket purchased in Grand Marais matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000.
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa. A Dubuque...
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says they are planning a second treatment to eradicate a gypsy moth infestation in Cloquet and Duluth. The MDA is planning these treatments on Wednesday, June 29, starting as early as 5:00 a.m. in Duluth followed by Cloquet. It may take up to two hours to complete both areas, and treatment is dependant on the weather.
The Duluth PTSA teamed up with the North Shore Scenic Railroad to provide a day of fun for retiring Duluth teachers and staff on Tuesday. The day included a tour of the historic St. Louis County Depot and a train ride through Duluth towards the North Shore. Stacey DeRoche, president...
A day of prayer and grieving for members of Iowa City Church of Christ, as they held Sunday service a day after the church building caught fire. A man from Germany is in Cedar Rapids right now after months of biking across the U.S. But, his journey isn't just about sightseeing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after one person was shot. Officers responded to St. Luke’s Hospital for a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound just after 9pm on Saturday. That person has been treated and released from the hospital. Officers located a potential...
You voted and the results are in! CommunityVotes has named their 2022 winners of the best businesses in the Cedar Rapids area!. The website CommunityVotes has a mission to "provide each community a place where its members can recognize the outstanding businesses and services that make our lives that much better each day." Citizens can take part in the Nomination Round and Voting Round, and then the votes are tallied and there are four winners in each category. There are a TON of categories on the list, but we're just going to focus on a few of the food ones!
After not complying with the Iowa DNR, an egg-laying facility in Iowa Falls is in some hot water after getting caught with an illegal manure system. Back in 2021, a facility worker for Opal Foods reached out to the DNR asking if they could add water to their bird’s litter to turn it into liquid manure that could be injected into fields. The worker was told that before they can do that, they need to submit to the DNR a manure management plan.
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday evening, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said it happened in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, southwest of Independence. The sheriff’s office has not...
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Marion that shut down a busy intersection Friday afternoon. Marion Police and Fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 100 and Munier Road around 4 pm. Marion PD says the initial...
Marshalltown, Iowa — FEMA is awarding the City of Marshalltown $4.4 million dollars to help provide relief to derecho recovery efforts. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced the funding on Tuesday, as a result of the 2022 appropriations package passed earlier this year. She says the package allocated resources for the...
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators said they are conducting an investigation following the death of a 13-year-old girl at a home in Marengo. Emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive juvenile at a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue shortly after 6:40 a.m. Monday. The girl was taken to Compass Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Comments / 0