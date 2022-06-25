Donor Fest in Overton Square Saturday: Music, games, blood drive

Visitors to Overton Square this weekend will have the opportunity to donate blood on site — an act of generosity that can transform the lives of up to three individual patients in need.

Vitalant , a non-profit blood donation service that serves more than 15 hospitals in the Memphis area, will host Donor Fest Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the heart of Midtown.

It’s the ninth year for the event, which was hosted under the umbrella of Lifeblood for the previous eight years.

“When we were LifeBlood, Donor Fest was filled with events, activities and blood drives for an entire week,” said David Williams, Vitalant’s regional director. “About the time we became part of the national nonprofit blood bank, Vitalant, we also were dealing with COVID restrictions. So, we shortened everything into a single day. We hope next year, with the 10-year anniversary of Donor Fest, that we can go back to the week-long format.”

Williams said one in seven hospitalized patients needs a blood transfusion. Vitalant needs at least 200 donors each day to meet the needs of local patients, and one donation of a unit of blood can save up to three lives.

Patients needing blood donations include cancer patients, victims of automobile accidents and other kinds of trauma, newborn babies and mothers, individuals with sickle cell disease and transplant patients.

“Memphis is known for being such a caring and giving community.... We’re asking our community to be more engaged in volunteer blood donation, so we are taking care of our own needs right here in the Memphis area,” Williams said.

Saturday’s Donor Fest in Overton Square will feature live music by Tonya Dyson and her band, games and activities, and appearances by members of the University of Memphis Tigers Football team and Memphis Fire Department’s “Tiger Pumper.”

The Daily Memphian is a sponsor of Donor Fest.