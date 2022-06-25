ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagrove, NC

Destination Vacation: North Carolina Pottery Center in Seagrove

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJ5V5_0gLbGbWy00

SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — Pottery is a 5,000-year tradition with a rich and deep history in North Carolina.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Hundreds of potters transform clay into beautiful works of art in the Piedmont Triad. Visitors can find the largest collection of them and their unique creations in Seagrove.

“Pottery, traditionally, was very important to North Carolina, and it remains important today,” said Lindsey Lambert, the executive director of the North Carolina Pottery Center.

In the heart of the pottery capital, people will find Lambert and his staff keeping the tradition alive.

“We have permanent exhibitions that cover Native Americans, Moravians, 18th and 19th-century pottery, 20th century as well,” he said. “Earthenware, stoneware, transition from utilitarian ware to more contemporary art pottery.”

There are clay stories from past and present along the walls.

“All of these great artists are actually making something different and unique,” Lambert said.

Lambert told FOX8 that whether the pottery is useful or decorative, colorful or dark, big or small, there’s something for everyone to see.

“We have a lot of diverse visitors coming to see us,” he said.

The creative pots draw around 8,000 visitors from almost every state and 20 countries each year.

“Many old pieces in here,” said Paul Forster, who visited the NC Pottery Center. “They’re beautiful. It is a pleasure for the eye.”

Forster made a day trip from Carrboro.

“It fascinates me,” he said. “The different styles and the different types and the influences they’ve had on them.”

A new exhibition will showcase 100 of the staff’s favorite pieces. It goes on display the first week of July.

“We think that the North Carolina Pottery Center is a good place for people to start,” Lambert said.

There are pieces of pottery and other items for purchase in the gift shop. Visitors can also find a free guide and driving map to all the local pottery shops.

“Within just a 10-mile radius of the North Carolina Pottery Center, there are around 60 different pottery shops,” Lambert said. “Way more than anybody could see in a day, so you kind of have to figure out what you like and are interested in.”

The NC Pottery Center is located on East Avenue in Seagrove. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can also visit the online collection .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Congdon Rehab Center opens in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the Piedmont-Triad’s largest senior living communities officially opened a major addition on Monday designed to enhance the care of and services for the nearly 400 people who live there. It’s the new the new Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehabilitation Center. Lillian is the late mother of Old Dominion Freight […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

New Chick-fil-A opens in Kernersville on Thursday

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s some good news for Chick-fil-A fans in Kernersville: a new restaurant is opening this Thursday. The new Chick-fil-A will open on 1331 Glenn Center Drive from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and carry-out, and the drive-thru will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

A Delicious Adventure at Uwharrie Mercantile

Karen Auman fondly remembers drinking Uwharrie Mercantile’s coffee in the middle of the forest. She was acting as a trail volunteer at Yates Place campsite during the annual Uwharrie Trail Thru Hike — a four-day, 40-mile backpacking trip — when Dana Dawson met her with a warm smile and a jug full of coffee for some 100 hikers. Auman had asked Dawson, owner of the mercantile, to bring refreshments to the site ahead of time. She knew that the hikers would be invigorated by both Dawson’s hospitality and her special gourmet coffee blend. “Not all trail angels are on the trail,” Auman says.
TROY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Seagrove, NC
FOX8 News

Trash dumped in Greensboro neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Illegal dumping has forced Greensboro city crews to clean up the mess while making the people tossing trash pay up.  Community Improvement Division Manager Troy Powell told FOX8 the trash is an eyesore and hazardous for crews to clean up. There could be animals or chemicals in discarded items.  “It’s really disheartening when someone from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Pottery#Vacation#Smartphone App#Native Americans#Moravians#The Nc Pottery Center
FOX8 News

Chipotle set to open new ‘Chipotlane’ drive-thru in Jamestown

(WGHP) — Chipotle, the popular fast-food chain known for their burritos, is set to open its second drive-thru in the Piedmont Triad. While the brand has many locations across the Triad, the new location at 6021 West Gate City Boulevard in Jamestown will be the company’s second “Chipotlane” in the region. The first is located […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
wallstreetwindow.com

How I came to know one of the richest men in the world… loved my writing! (Chico Sabbah, Founder of the American Hebrew Academy of Greensboro Remembered) – Barry Koplen

Discovering the dream he had made real had excited my older daughter, then a high school student. He, Chico Sabbah, one of the richest men in America, had fulfilled his dream of creating a private school for Jewish students regardless of being reform, conservative, or orthodox…from anywhere in the world. Indeed, it was “the only pluralistic Jewish boarding school in the world.”
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man drowns in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon. No additional […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

Reports of dogs getting sick, dying after visiting Jordan Lake

The Chatham County Public Health department is warning pet owners about reports of dogs getting sick and even dying after visiting Jordan Lake this weekend. The reports are specifically from near the Farrington boat launch. The county said the State Department of Environmental Quality and DHHS will be investigating the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy