Illinois Maid Of Honor Never Expected Her Epic ‘Speech’ To Go Viral

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a 28-year-old gay man recently married to a wonderful guy. We had a small wedding with close friends and his family in attendance. No one from my family was invited or informed about the wedding until afterwards. Why would they have been? When my parents found out that I had a boyfriend when I was 15, they disowned me and kicked me out the house. I lived with my boyfriend’s family until we broke up. I asked my Aunt “Kat” and Uncle “Colin” if I could stay with them, but they said no because they didn’t want to “pick sides” in this “fight,” and Kat said it would hurt her sister’s (my mom’s) feelings if she “replaced” her as a mother. Their daughter, a cousin to whom I’d been close, was instructed not to speak to me. I was devastated, as I’d always been close to them and they had claimed to be supportive of gay rights for as long as I could remember.

