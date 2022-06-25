ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, but he didn’t swing onto the big screen until director Sam Raimi helped bring 2002’s Spider-Man to life. Since then, Spider-Man has also been one of the most profitable superheroes and his films have taken the box office by storm...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order

The DC Extended Universe was set to rival the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but its track record hasn’t been quite as successful. As time went on, the films started becoming more standalone and only contained smaller references to the wider universe and story. This was made even more clear when Joker and The Batman shed off all their DCEU connections and began telling their own stories.
MOVIES
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
IGN

“I’ve Done What?” – Thor: Love and Thunder Star Christian Bale Was Clueless About the MCU

We're just days away from the release of the next film of the Thor franchise in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie sees the return of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, alongside Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who makes a comeback as Mighty Thor. While other characters like Tessa Thompson's King Valkyrie and MCU space group Guardians of the Galaxy are also back, it's Christian Bale's debut as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher that has fans excited.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Outsider.com

Every Movie and TV Show Headed to Netflix in July 2022

July is already breathing down our necks, and that means a new slate of programming is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. Must-see TV shows landing on Netflix next month. Kicking things off is the cornerstone...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spider#The Watch
CNET

The Problem With the Surprise Cameos in Marvel's 'Doctor Strange 2'

When Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield popped into Spider-Man: No Way Home as alternate universe Peter Parkers, I whooped. When the plethora of cameos showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now available to stream on Disney Plus, it elicited a similar feeling of delight -- followed almost immediately by empty disappointment.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Featuring Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa Released

Long live Pizza Poppa! When it was announced that iconic director Sam Raimi, who is best known for helming the Evil Dead films and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, would be taking over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were eager to see Bruce Campbell pop up in the film. The actor is longtime friends with the director, and it's usually a guarantee that he'll make a cameo in Raimi's films. In the new Marvel movie, the actor played Pizza Poppa, a man selling pizza balls on the sidewalk in an alternate universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will soon be released on Blu-ray, but it's also available to buy on other digital platforms. In honor of its latest release, Marvel and Fandango are celebrating with a Pizza Poppa deleted scene.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth Reveals When He'll Quit Playing Thor

Thor Odinson may be retired in Thor: Love and Thunder, but Chris Hemsworth isn't hanging up the hammer just yet. After Avengers: Endgame concluded with Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in space, the space viking returns for a reunion with the new Thor: his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Despite the Australian actor's recent comments that Thor 4 "might be [his] last Marvel movie" — Hemsworth is no longer under contract with Marvel Studios — the eight-time Marvel Cinematic Universe star hints his superhero retirement will be shortlived.
MOVIES
IGN

The Top 10 Indie Movies of All Time | A Cinefix Movie List

Everybody knows what an indie film is: a fresh new movie made outside the soul-sucking corporate environment of the major studios like Rushmore or Mean Streets… Except, those two were actually made with money from major producers while The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Terminator 2 weren’t.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Producer Secures Scarlet Witch's Future in MCU's Phase 4

Fans are already enjoying Elizabeth Olsen as the MCU's Scarlet Witch, and her recent involvement in the critically-acclaimed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness highlighted a terrifying character arc for Wanda Maximoff. After committing a horrifying killing spree that ended with her killing herself in the Doctor Strange sequel, fans desperately still want to see the Scarlet Witch in the future of the MCU and reclaim her title as an Avenger. However, will we really see her again?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Breaks Silence on Rumored MCU Exit

For years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe revolved around the original six Avengers but 2019's Avengers: Endgame saw actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson exit the billion-dollar franchise. While the other half of the famed "Original Six" are still active in the MCU, Chris Hemsworth currently holds the record as the only actor out of the bunch who starred in four solo films.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy