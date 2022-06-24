ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Do you work for a great company? Nominate them as a Top Workplace

By Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSpUn_0gLbFkVi00

If you work for — or know of — a company in the San Diego area that’s a great place to work, you still have time to see that they’re recognized in The San Diego Union-Tribune’s 10 th Top Workplaces awards program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RI5Q_0gLbFkVi00
Top Workplaces. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The deadline for nominations for this year’s Top Workplaces contest has been extended to Aug. 5. To be eligible, a company has to be located in San Diego County and employ at least 50 people. In addition to private businesses, companies in the government sector and nonprofits are welcome. There is no charge to participate.

Anyone can place a nomination.

Go to https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/nominate or call (619) 780-3999.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

San Diego microbusinesses face new challenges in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Small businesses have had to weather storm after storm the last two years. For Jessica Hainsworth, owner of Honest Thrift Studio & Garden Coffee, she had the unique challenge of launching a business in the height of the pandemic. Now two years after opening Garden Coffee, she is raising awareness of the importance of supporting local microbusinesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Business
CBS 8

Neighbors in Egger Highlands fear they’re living in a cancer cluster

SAN DIEGO — When Maricela Silva died from cancer, her family didn't think too much about the cause. But her son, Nicholas Aguilar, says that changed after he started talking to neighbors on their small cul-de-sac. “My next-door neighbor, her next-door neighbor, a couple of doors down also,” he said pointing out homes of neighbors with cancer. “So it seemed to me too much of a coincidence for that many people on our street to have cancer at the same time.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Workplaces
Fast Casual

Ike's adds San Diego location

Ike's Love & Sandwiches has opened in Sorrento Valley at 9430 Scranton Road in San Diego. "San Diego!!! You've shown us so much love, so you make it easy to want to open more SD locations," Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches," said in a company press release. "I created two new extra special sandwiches just for you! I have a place near Sorrento Valley and I'm so excited to have a brand-new Ike's to share Love & Sandwiches with you all."
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Peter Navarro spills many beans re San Diego politics

Bilbray looked like most congressmen from California do who commute every week back and forth on the red-eye from Washington, D.C., which is to say he was pale and wan and more than a little wasted. He also had a Nixonian film of unflattering, shiny sweat on his face, whereas, TV veteran that I was, I had put on a little powder makeup to smooth out any sweaty and shiny edges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego county's COVID hospitalizations holding steady

SAN DIEGO, California — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has decreased by one to 255, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 16 were being treated in intensive care, also down one from Friday. Meanwhile,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy