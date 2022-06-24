Do you work for a great company? Nominate them as a Top Workplace

If you work for — or know of — a company in the San Diego area that’s a great place to work, you still have time to see that they’re recognized in The San Diego Union-Tribune’s 10 th Top Workplaces awards program.

Top Workplaces. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The deadline for nominations for this year’s Top Workplaces contest has been extended to Aug. 5. To be eligible, a company has to be located in San Diego County and employ at least 50 people. In addition to private businesses, companies in the government sector and nonprofits are welcome. There is no charge to participate.

Anyone can place a nomination.

Go to https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/nominate or call (619) 780-3999.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .