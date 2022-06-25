Emotional Atlanta return for Freddie Freeman to face Braves
He knew it was on the calendar. Still, Friday, June 24th was an emotion-filled day for Freddie Freeman.
Forget the actual game for a moment. Freeman had a tough time in a scheduled pregame meeting with reporters. After walking into the press conference room in his former home ballpark – Truist Park, he realized he wasn’t quite ready.
“Give me a moment,” he said to the assembled media members, before leaving for a bit.
When he returned and sat down in front of the room, he opened: “I don’t even know if I can get through this.” A rush of more than a dozen years of memories – flooding back. “I’m just glad to be back.”
He got through the press conference, then took to the field for batting practice. But more of his time ended-up signing autographs for adoring Braves fans – even though Freeman was sporting a uniform with Dodgers across the chest.
Then there was the moment before the game on the field – in front of the fans – when he received his 2021 World Series championship ring. More tears.
Just after that, an on-field interview with Bally Sports South, which was broadcast throughout the stadium. Over three minutes speaking directly to the fans – even more tears.
“From the bottom of my heart, my family’s heart, we thank you…for the support you’ve shown my family and I for the last 12 years,” Freeman said as fans cheered. I know I’ve got a different uniform on, but I still love each and every one of you guys…”
Freeman admitted there will be more tears through the weekend, but it was great to be back.
Oh yeah – the game. The Dodgers topped the Braves 4-1 on Friday night. Freeman went 1-for-3 with a strikeout, two walks and two runs scored.
