Emotional Atlanta return for Freddie Freeman to face Braves

By Edgar Treiguts, WSB Radio
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
Dodgers Braves Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman walks to the field for the presentation of his World Series championship ring, before the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill)

He knew it was on the calendar. Still, Friday, June 24th was an emotion-filled day for Freddie Freeman.

Forget the actual game for a moment. Freeman had a tough time in a scheduled pregame meeting with reporters. After walking into the press conference room in his former home ballpark – Truist Park, he realized he wasn’t quite ready.

“Give me a moment,” he said to the assembled media members, before leaving for a bit.

Dodgers Freeman Returns Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, formerly of the Atlanta Braves, becomes emotional during a pregame baseball news conference before taking on his former team, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Curtis Compton)

When he returned and sat down in front of the room, he opened: “I don’t even know if I can get through this.” A rush of more than a dozen years of memories – flooding back. “I’m just glad to be back.”

He got through the press conference, then took to the field for batting practice. But more of his time ended-up signing autographs for adoring Braves fans – even though Freeman was sporting a uniform with Dodgers across the chest.

Then there was the moment before the game on the field – in front of the fans – when he received his 2021 World Series championship ring. More tears.

Dodgers Braves Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman receives his World Series championship ring from Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) before a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill)

Just after that, an on-field interview with Bally Sports South, which was broadcast throughout the stadium. Over three minutes speaking directly to the fans – even more tears.

“From the bottom of my heart, my family’s heart, we thank you…for the support you’ve shown my family and I for the last 12 years,” Freeman said as fans cheered. I know I’ve got a different uniform on, but I still love each and every one of you guys…”

Freeman admitted there will be more tears through the weekend, but it was great to be back.

Oh yeah – the game. The Dodgers topped the Braves 4-1 on Friday night. Freeman went 1-for-3 with a strikeout, two walks and two runs scored.

