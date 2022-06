Penn State’s Class of 2023 got a little bigger on Tuesday evening with a verbal commitment from a kicking specialist. Ryan Barker, a four-star kicking specialist will be a preferred walk-on for the Nittnay Lions in the Class of 2023. “After what has been a thrilling recruiting process, I am beyond grateful to say I am committing to Penn State University,” Barker announce don his Twitter account. “Thank you Coach Franklin and Coach Collins for giving a small town kid a chance. This is truly dreams turned into reality.” Barker is from Kennet Square, Pennsylvania and is ranked as the No. 44...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO