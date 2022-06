BILLINGS — While Rock Creek recently overflowed and caused historic flooding in Red Lodge, the community is on the rebound and the Home of Champions Rodeo is a go. The 92nd year of the rodeo will take place July 1-4. The events starts with PRCA Xtreme Bulls and for the first time breakaway roping on July 1, and three nights of rodeo follow July 2-4 at the Red Lodge Home of Champions rodeo arena, located at 101 Rodeo Drive.

RED LODGE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO