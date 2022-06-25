ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

In Wisconsin, Supreme Court ruling appears to revert state to 1849 abortion ban

KARE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVER FALLS, Wis. — After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a pre-Civil War abortion ban in Wisconsin is believed to have taken effect, setting up fierce legal battles in the weeks ahead. The 1849 law, which went into place a year after...

www.kare11.com

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
Q&A with Leigh Finke, who could be Minnesota’s first out trans lawmaker

Leigh Finke has worked in politics and activism for years — volunteering for campaigns, organizing, and most recently working for the ACLU. But being a candidate herself is new. Finke, a single mom who lives in a rented home in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul, will be on the August primary ballot to be […] The post Q&A with Leigh Finke, who could be Minnesota’s first out trans lawmaker appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota DNR receives 729-acre land donation along St. Croix River

(FOX 9) - A three-mile stretch along the St. Croix River previously owned by Xcel Energy for nearly a century has been donated to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR announced it received the 729-acre land donation near Chisago City from Trust for Public Land (TPL) –...
Brain Twister: Lisa Goodman says she can’t support this already-funded $60 million transit project because the legislature won’t fund transit projects

The major point of contention in the Hennepin Avenue reconstruction debate is whether the street gets a full-time bus lane or if that lane should spend 20 hours per day as car parking. On June 16, the City Council approved a full-time bus lane. A day later, Mayor Frey vetoed. This Thursday there’s a chance for the City Council to override that veto.
2 Federal Lawsuits Filed Monday Accuse Minneapolis Police Of Using Excessive Force

(St. Paul, MN) -- Two federal lawsuits filed Monday accuse Minneapolis police of using excessive force two years ago against activists protesting the killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. One of the suits centers on police actions five days after Floyd was killed by officer Derek Chauvin. Raven Bartz says she was peacefully protesting when police officers fired so-called “rubber bullets” at the group. Bartz says she turned away and a projectile hit her in the back of the head, causing an injury that required four staples to close. This week’s lawsuits are the latest in a series of legal claims coming from the protests in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center.
Four Minn. cities get state money to study petroleum leak sites

Four Minnesota cities are receiving state funding to analyze whether leaded gasoline from leaking storage tanks is putting their drinking water at risk. The Legislature approved $200,000 to investigate petroleum leak sites in Paynesville, Alexandria, Foley and Blaine. The additional study comes in the wake of a former Minnesota Pollution...
Wright County Residents Named Minnesota Farm Family of the Year

(KNSI) – A Wright County grower has been named Minnesota’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The University of Minnesota Extension has recognized Gene and Mary Jo Lambert of Lambert Farms in Chatham Township, west of Buffalo. The family has been farming for 33 years. They raise 200 dairy cows and grow a 1,000-acre corn and soybean rotation along with three of their four children.
Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
1st Minnesotan and Native American killed in Desert Storm laid to rest at Fort Snelling Cemetery 31 years on

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a day loved ones waited 30 years for. The first Minnesotan and Native American killed in Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War was finally laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.Corp. Stephen Eric Bentlzin was killed in action on January 29, 1991. On Monday, he was given a full military burial.For Barbara Anderson and her family, this rush of emotion is a long time coming."I can't find the words to say just what I feel," Anderson said. "I'm just so proud of him for what he did and what he did for our country."Bentlzin...
Allina Health Selects Location of the New Cambridge Medical Center

Allina Health is pleased to announce that it has chosen a site for the new Cambridge Medical Center. After months of research and planning, the site selected for Cambridge Medical Center’s new facilities will be located between Highway 65 and Xylite Street Northeast, just north of Highway 95. “From...
AHS receives $6 million donation from volunteers' estate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says it has received the largest donation in the history of the organization.The $6 million gift comes from the estate of Steve Nordberg and Betsy McDonald, who were longtime volunteers before their deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively.Much of the money will go to "a new first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," AHS said, and $1 million will be set aside for the organization's strategic reserve fund.Nordberg and McDonald volunteered for thousands of hours feeding orphaned kittens to help them survive their first few weeks."Steve and Betsy were cat people at heart and knew that love comes in all sizes," AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said. "They doted on all the kittens and cats that came into their home over the years and relished helping tiny kittens grow into healthy, loving cats. Their dedication to our mission, and to animals in our community, will live on through their inspiring gift."  Earlier this year, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to AHS for the new St. Paul campus.Just this month, the organization helped rescue 47 cats from a car at a rest stop during extreme heat.
Jason DeRusha Exits WCCO-TV: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.
Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
Man killed after being run over by horses and carriage in central Minnesota

(Saint Cloud, MN) -- Authorities say a 44-year-old man from Isanti is dead after being run over by one of his horses during an event Sunday at the Saint Cloud Municipal Athletic Center. The man had brought his Clydesdales and a carriage to offer rides in the parking lot, but lost control of the horses while he was walking them on a lead. They continued running with the man’s five-year-old son in the carriage but were stopped when it got caught in a tree. The victim died at Saint Cloud Hospital.
