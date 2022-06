CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two new criminal charges for marijuana possession are now on the books in Virginia. Being caught in public with 4 ounces of marijuana will now result in a class 3 misdemeanor charge and up to a $500 fine. Subsequent offenses would be punishable with six months in jail and up to $1,000 fine. Previously, there was only $25 civil penalty for being caught with less than a pound of marijuana.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO