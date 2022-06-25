ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackay, Holt set for finals at USA National Championships

EUGENE, OR – Binghamton University’s Emily Mackay and 2018 alum Eric Holt will both be competing in the finals at the USA National Track & Field Championships on Saturday.

Mackay will run in the women’s 1500 meter and Holt will run in the men’s 1500 meter.

Holt qualified for the finals by finishing second in his preliminary heat on Thursday with a time of 3:39.00.

Mackay qualified for the finals by having the fastest time out of any runner not in the top 3 in their heat.

She ran a 4:08.97 (good for fourth overall) which is a personnel best.

Both finals will take place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on Saturday.

