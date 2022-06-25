TinCaps drop rollercoaster game in ten innings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Down 5-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth, the TinCaps scored three runs in the inning then added two more in the bottom of the ninth to knot the game, but ultimately fell 10-6 in ten innings to the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field on Friday night.

The TinCaps and Loons will play game five of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. There will be fireworks following the game.

