ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

What’s next for Virginia after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

By Max Marcilla
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjiKZ_0gLbA4tc00

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — After the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who opposes abortion, is asking legislators to take action and ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Lawmakers in Richmond believe there is support for the measure, but there are still some hurdles the legislation would face. The Commonwealth has a divided government — a Republican House of Delegates and a 21-19 Democratic majority in the Senate. Though one of those Democrats, Sen. Joe Morrissey, has expressed support for a 15-week abortion ban, some Democratic lawmakers view the majority as just enough to hold off banning abortions.

Supreme Court overturns Roe: What happens now?

“We’ll start with these practices that I think are the most egregious and see if we can build some consensus around changing them,” Republican Del. Dave LaRock, who represents parts of Clarke, Frederick, and Loudoun Counties told DC News Now.

Youngkin is asking four anti-abortion Republicans to draft the legislation, saying in a statement that he hopes they can “bring together legislators and advocates… to find areas where we can agree.”


“We do believe it’s an incredibly uphill battle simply because they’re going to use political maneuvering,” said Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation, an anti-abortion organization in Virginia.

That’s because Democrats are slamming on the brakes.

DC, Virginia, Maryland leaders on Roe v. Wade overturning

“It’s a personal matter between the woman and her doctor,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin, who represents parts of Arlington and Fairfax Counties, and Alexandria. “Not the woman and the Supreme Court, or the woman and the governor.”

Ebbin said Democratic control of the Senate Education and Health Committee will ensure Youngkin’s desired ban never passes.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen next year,” he said. “We do not want to go backwards. We want to do what we can to protect women’s rights.”

On Friday, the chair of that committee, Sen. Louisa Lucas, doubled down.

“[The abortion ban bill] is DOA — dead on arrival,” she told DC News Now sister station WAVY News. “It will not happen. I will not allow Virginia to be turned back.”

What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for West Virginia?

Those on both sides of the issue say November 2023 could be the best chance for Virginians to decide what abortion restrictions are on the books. In that election cycle, both the House and Senate are up for grabs.

“After a year from this November, we would have both majorities and the governor’s mansion,” LaRock said. “I don’t hear people talking about outlying abortion altogether. We’re a long way from that. I would clearly support that. But that’s not where the consensus seems to be at this point, either in the public or in the legislature.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Virginia to start enforcing five new ABC-related laws on July 1

(WFXR) — There are a few new laws that will go into effect soon, affecting the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) licensees, as well as those applying for ABC licenses. Beginning on Friday, July 1, the Virginia ABC says the Commonwealth will be enacting the following new laws: Third-party delivery license/cocktails to-go (HB 426 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
WDVM 25

Virginia abortion clinics prepare for increase in patients

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — Despite calls from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to ban most abortions, current Virginia law still allows for clinics to provide abortions. Now, in a post-Roe era, abortion clinics in the commonwealth could be stretched to their limits by new demand. Those clinics prepare for an influx of people […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wswv.net

Virginia Info on Abortion Rights

The biggest news story in the last few days has been the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe versus Wade, the ruling from 1973 that effectively legalized abortion across the United States. This ruling held that abortion was included in the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

WV medical professionals say overturning Roe v. Wade violates patient-doctor privacy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association (WVOMA) says they will continue to support the privacy of the patient-physician relationship. The statement comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. The recent decision overturned the 49-year-old case, Roe v. Wade, which […]
LAW
WDVM 25

Maryland’s Abortion Care Access Law goes into effect Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Back in April, Maryland’s General Assembly overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act, a bill allowing health practitioners besides physicians, to perform abortion procedures. Those health care workers include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants who have proper training. This bill comes with controversy […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morrissey
Person
Dave Larock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Washington Dc#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Politics State#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Commonwealth#Democratic#Senate#Democrats#Dc News Now#Republicans#The Family Foundation
WHSV

Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Five new laws impacting licensees and applicants for ABC licenses will take effect July 1, according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Authority (ABC). The laws passed by the General Assembly during the 2022 session will affect businesses and consumers. Bringing Alcohol from Out of State (SB...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

PA Senate Race: Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail more than two months after suffering a stroke. Fetterman, who currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, will join the Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania for a reception in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on July 21. Tickets for the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WDVM 25

Abortion rights protestors move to the streets in Downtown DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It is now the third day since the Supreme Court made its controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and people continue to gather to march in downtown D.C. Several protestors have moved from protesting outside the Supreme Court building to marching in the streets chanting their demands for abortion […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Virginia anti-abortion pregnancy center vandalized hours after Roe ruling

Vandals attacked an anti-abortion pregnancy center in central Virginia early Saturday morning, hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 abortion case. Surveillance footage released by the Lynchburg Police Department shows a group of four individuals walking away from the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center at 1:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces More Than 18,000 Virginians Gained Employment in the Month of May

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022. Virginia has added nearly 80,000 since February. Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3 percent in May. This continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, rose by 0.3 percent to 63.8 percent in May.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Increased patrols on Virginia roadways for July 4th

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) encouraged people to celebrate Fourth of July Weekend safely, adding that troopers would be increasing their patrols for the holiday. VSP encouraged anyone who’s drinking at a function to arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, or take public transportation. For those […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy