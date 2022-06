ANN ARBOR, MI — Even as Ann Arbor’s population grew 9% in the last decade, the city’s Black population fell 5%, according to 2020 census figures. Looking back farther, the city’s population has grown more than 13% since 1990, while the number of Black residents has fallen 17% — down from 9,905 to 8,236, going from 9% to 6.6% as a proportion of the overall community.

