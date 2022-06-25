ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

It’s Raining Cats And Dogs

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s raining cats and dogs and MCAS is currently experiencing flood conditions....

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

.A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT… At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/strong-thunderstorms-moving-into-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

SECOND FATAL CRASH IN TWO NIGHTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Sunday morning just after midnight Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported rollover crash on SH 249 at Sentinal Oaks. Information was the vehicle was deep in the woods. Units arrived and found not a rolled-over vehicle but a m…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/second-fatal-crash-in-two-nights-in-montgomery-county/
mocomotive.com

VICTIM FROM SATURDAY MORNING FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED

Saturday morning at 3:33 am South Montgomery County Fire responded to a crash on SH99 at Riley Fuzzel. Units arrived on the scene to find a Ford F-150 fully involved in fire. Once the fire had been extinguished a victim was found burned bey…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/victim-from-saturday-morning-fatal-crash-remains-unidentified/
mocomotive.com

UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Provides Update to Death Investigation in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX — The two deceased persons found on June 5, 2022, in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas have been positively identified as Magen Madison Leach, 19, of Roman Forest and Manuel Fuentes, 20, of Porter. Evidence at the scene indicates that Fuentes shot and killed Leach, then killed himself. Fuentes and Leach were known to be in a dating relationship. There is no evidence that human trafficking was a factor in the deaths of these individuals, and there is no outstanding threat to the public.
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

New Homes: ARTAVIA announces summer of inventory

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Home buyers in ARTAVIA will be able to choose from more than 40 move-in ready homes this summer. This inventory of homes ranges from 1,800 to 4,400 square feet and is competitively priced to entice buyers to act now.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Former doctor sentenced for online solicitation of minor in Montgomery County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Houston-area doctor was sentenced to prison earlier this month for trying to meet a minor for a sexual purpose in 2019 in Montgomery County. Jay Lin, 43, of Bellaire, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony offense of…
mocomotive.com

East Montgomery County couple died in murder-suicide, police say

Authorities have determined murder-suicide was the cause of death of a man and woman whose remains were found earlier this month in New Caney. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/East-Montgomery-County-couple-died-in-17269580.php.
mocomotive.com

Bodies found in New Caney died from murder-suicide, authorities say

The two deceased persons whose bodies were found on June 5 in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Dr. and Putters Green in New Caney have been positively identified as Magen Madison Leach, 19, of Roman Forest, and Manuel Fuentes, 20, of Porter. According to a statement from…
NEW CANEY, TX

