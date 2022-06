If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t bring in another tight end, could we see an offensive approach without a true “alpha” for the Buccaneers?. As of right now, the Bucs have four tight ends on the roster. One of them is a veteran who’s been with the franchise for years, but was never considered a “true“ starter. One is a practice squad player, and the other two are rookies taken in the fourth and sixth round of the draft. With the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, and the departure of O.J. Howard via free agency, the Buccaneers suddenly find themselves without a true starter or alpha at the position.

