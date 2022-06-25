ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Pro-life Members Rally in Waco to Celebrate Roe v. Wade Overturn

By Runako Gee, Earl Stoudemire
 4 days ago

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Pro-life organizations are celebrating across the nation the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade with one happening here in Waco.

Speeches, prayers, and balloons filled the pro-life rally outside Planned Parenthood.

“Today. Today, June 24th, our prayers have finally been answered,” said Molly White, former state representative.

Out of town guest speakers like Carol Everett came in solidarity to share their stories.

“My commission was $25 for abortion. I found a way to be a millionaire. I could sell 40,000 abortions a year and be a millionaire,” said Everett. “One day I realized I was also killing babies, and that changed my life.”

With the supreme court’s ruling, many are looking to the future.

“Planned Parenthood may keep operating and we will keep active here,” said John Biscotta, Director of Pro-life Waco.

“This is really good. It allows us to continue offering excellent health care and really caring for the women and supporting them,” said Peggy Leftwich

Pro-life Waco says it will be at Planned Parenthood tomorrow morning to continue spreading their message.

