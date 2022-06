Click here to read the full article. “The Kingdom Exodus,” the third and final instalment in Lars von Trier’s “The Kingdom” trilogy, has gotten its first teaser and poster. The first glimpse at the final season comes as TrustNordisk, which is handling international sales, announces the trilogy has sold to September Films in Benelux and Aerofilms in Czech Republic and Slovakia. The three seasons have been restored and combined, totalling 13 episodes, and have already sold to territories including Germany, Austria, Spain, Japan and South Korea The final season is set to launch on Viaplay this fall followed by a TV premiere...

MOVIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO