Eufaula man arrested on arson charges
EUFAULA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A Eufaula man was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, according to the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office.Georgia gang member sentenced to prison for unlawful gun possession
Joshua Alex Williams, 30, was placed in the Eufaula City Jail. Williams is waiting on his bond hearing.
The arrest is due to an incident on June 11, 2022, when there was a fire on Casey Drive.Wanted: Columbus Police searching for these violent offenders
The Eufaula Fire Department, Eufaula Police Department, and Henry County Sheriff’s Office worked together on this investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 1