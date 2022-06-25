Eufaula man arrested on arson charges

EUFAULA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A Eufaula man was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, according to the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Joshua Alex Williams, 30, was placed in the Eufaula City Jail. Williams is waiting on his bond hearing.

The arrest is due to an incident on June 11, 2022, when there was a fire on Casey Drive.

The Eufaula Fire Department, Eufaula Police Department, and Henry County Sheriff’s Office worked together on this investigation.

