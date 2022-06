CANNON BEACH, Ore. -- A shark that washed ashore yesterday will be frozen and taken to Oregon State University for study, the Seaside Aquarium says. The Seaside Aquarium reported today that a broadnose sevengill shark washed ashore yesterday, June 27, at the south end of Arcadia Beach State Park. They said the shark had died before being recovered on the shore, but was still intact enough to be used for research. The aquarium says that the shark’s carcass will be frozen and taken to Oregon State University to be used for research and as an educational tool.

SEASIDE, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO