State Agencies and Domestic Violence Organizations to Launch the First Statewide Database Solution for Survivors of Domestic Violence
Lansing, Mich.—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Division of Victim Services (DVS), Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCEDSV), and Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness (MCAH), are pleased to announce that Apricot/Social Solutions has been selected to establish a single...www.ncsha.org
Comments / 0