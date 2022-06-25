ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State Agencies and Domestic Violence Organizations to Launch the First Statewide Database Solution for Survivors of Domestic Violence

By Michigan State Housing Development Authority
 4 days ago

Lansing, Mich.—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Division of Victim Services (DVS), Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCEDSV), and Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness (MCAH), are pleased to announce that Apricot/Social Solutions has been selected to establish a single...

UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs six bipartisan bills, signs 865th bill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed her 865th bipartisan bill Friday. The bill, along with five other bills, called for the lowering of health care costs and an increase in public safety among other legislations. Governor Gretchen Whitmer: MI legislature has 'no common ground' in fight to...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan reports 14,353 new COVID cases, 174 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 14,353 new cases of COVID-19 and 174 virus-related deaths over the past week. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,606,431, including 36,918 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,592,078 cases and 36,744 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Anti-Abortion Groups Warned of Possible Violence After Roe Ruling

Anger could turn to violence, federal authorities say. Federal authorites have warned seven dioceses of the Michigan Catholic Church of potential violence aimed at anti-abortion groups in wake of the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v Wade, David Maluchnik, the vice president of communications for the Michigan Catholic Conference tells Bridge Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint Interview: Michigan AG Dana Nessel discusses future of abortion amid law uncertainty

The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall?
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Warn About New Scam in Otsego County

Michigan State Police are warning people about a recent scam involving someone pretending to be from the Office of the Inspector General in Otsego County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post had an elderly person come in to report that they were contacted by a person who represented himself as a Federal Officer with the Office of the Inspector General. The person told the victim that a vehicle was rented in their name in south Texas and was used in a drug trafficking operation, according to MSP. They then went on to say that the victim would have to be issued a new social security and asked for their number, which they provided.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan State Police warns public of phone scam

Michigan State Police is warning the public of a phone call scam. Several people have called to report that they received a call from a “State Police representative” asking for donations. MSP will never call and ask you to send money.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan priest on leave after alleged inappropriate texts with high school kids

A Michigan priest has been placed on leave indefinitely after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate texting with multiple high school students. The Archdiocese of Gaylord, in Northern Michigan, said on Friday that in 2021, it became aware of electronic messages sent by Father Bryan Medlin to a small number of high school students that “appeared to violate diocesan policies and protocols.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Best school districts in Michigan

(Stacker) - A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Pride flag burned on Michigan Avenue overnight

TUESDAY, June 28 — Whoever has been targeting LGBTQ Pride flags on Michigan Avenue near US-127 struck again overnight. But this time, police may have some help putting an end to the thefts and vandalism that have marred Pride month for local residents: A video captured someone burning the large flag, eastside activist Ryan Kost said today.
LANSING, MI
wibailoutpeople.org

Michigan: Felony Charges Dropped Against Shelby 5

Https://fighting-words.net/2022/06/27/felony-charges-dropped-against-shelby-5/ Detroit Will Breathe co-founder Tristan Taylor pleaded no contest before the Macomb County Court to misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, which will be erased from his record after a 6 month non-reporting probationary period. The other 3 charges against him have been completely dropped. Other defendants have received the same...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

