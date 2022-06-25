Gadsden County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Havana

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, at 3 p.m. its deputies responded to a shooting incident at the 4000 block of Salem Road in Havana.

The sheriff’s office notes when deputies arrived at the scene, a black male victim was discovered on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gadsden County emergency medical services at the scene transported the victim to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Tamaric Dilworth – also known as Sweet Pea - left the scene in a stolen sedan.

The sheriff’s office says Dilworth turned himself in without incident and the stolen vehicle was later located by law enforcement officials.

Dilworth is in a Gadsden County jail.

The sheriff’s office noted Dilworth is facing attempted first-degree murder with a firearm offense, grand theft of vehicle offense and possession of firearm by a convicted felon offense.