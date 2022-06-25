ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Havana

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, at 3 p.m. its deputies responded to a shooting incident at the 4000 block of Salem Road in Havana.

The sheriff’s office notes when deputies arrived at the scene, a black male victim was discovered on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gadsden County emergency medical services at the scene transported the victim to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Tamaric Dilworth – also known as Sweet Pea - left the scene in a stolen sedan.

The sheriff’s office says Dilworth turned himself in without incident and the stolen vehicle was later located by law enforcement officials.

Dilworth is in a Gadsden County jail.

The sheriff’s office noted Dilworth is facing attempted first-degree murder with a firearm offense, grand theft of vehicle offense and possession of firearm by a convicted felon offense.

WCTV

WATCH: Tallahassee police K9 team sniffs out armed robbery suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says one of its K9 units helped arrest a suspect who robbed a Circle K on Capital Circle NE early Monday morning. The department shared a clip from the bodycam video of the arrest on its Facebook page, showcasing the K9′s role in the arrest.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
City
Salem, FL
Gadsden County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Gadsden County, FL
City
Havana, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee police investigating Crawfordville Road stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a stabbing at a gas station on Crawfordville Road Sunday night. Officers learned about the stabbing at the Marathon Gas located at 4209 Crawfordville Road around 9:35 p.m. when the victim arrived at a hospital in the area. The man had a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to police.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Blakely Police name suspects in Sunday shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - Update: Joshuah Burden is now in custody. On Sunday June 26th at approximately 12:45 a.m. Blakley Police Officers heard and responded to numerous gunshots coming from North Church St. Officers initially discovered 3 victims suffering from gunshot wounds and began administering first aid. Eric Eafford, 47, was transported by EMS to LifeBrite Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BLAKELY, GA
WCTV

Exchange in gunfire after attempted home invasion in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men in Gadsden County were treated at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare after suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday morning. The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting incident after an attempted home invasion on E. Franklin St. Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m.. Quincy Police say...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead and another was on the run after an attempted home invasion in Gadsden County Sunday morning. Two armed suspects tried to enter a home near the 2400 Block of Havana Hwy around 12:30 a.m., according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office. One suspect, who has been identified by the sheriff's office as 19-year-old DeMario McCall of Quincy, was shot by the homeowner and died from his injuries at the scene.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
#Shooting#Murder#County Jail#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime
WJHG-TV

Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with scissors. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a motel on Highway 71 South Saturday night. They say when they arrived, they found a man holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
CNHI

Driver fleeing traffic stop flips in Southeast Moultrie yard

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop dramatically crashed on Fifth Avenue Southeast Friday morning. Moultrie police said the driver fled on foot, but a suspect has been identified and warrants have been taken for his arrest. At about 9:59 a.m. Friday, MPD Sgt. Christopher Powell initiated...
MOULTRIE, GA
wdhn.com

One dead and six injured in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — An early morning shooting in Blakely left one person dead and six others injured. According to the Blakely Police Department, officers were at North Church St. and Washington Avenue when they heard numerous gunshots down North Church Street, near a densely crowded area of the nightclubs and food establishments.
BLAKELY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

1 dead, several others injured in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - One person is dead and six others are injured after an early morning shooting in Blakely. Police say in a Facebook post that it happened near North Church Street and Washington Avenue just after midnight. Officers heard several gunshot and immediately responded to the scene. One...
BLAKELY, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for June 25-26, 2022

Morgan Robinson, 24, Marianna, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Tristan Robinson, 23, Marianna, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jantz Johnson, 37, Marianna, Florida: No valid driver's license, fleeing and eluding: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Kadeen Whitmore-Green, 37, West Palm Beach, Florida: Aggravated battery with...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County Jail inmate died Friday night of what is described as natural causes. James R. Davenport, 54, collapsed in his cell and was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4. An autopsy will...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
