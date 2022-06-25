Upchurch, Self lead inductees into African American Legacy Project Hall of Fame

Rick Upchurch got his start to NFL stardom at Springfield High School. Louis Self started boxing at 11 years old before rising to the Olympic stage.

Fast forward a few decades, and the pair headline a class of legends with Hall of Fame status. Upchurch and Self, along with six others, will officially be enshrined into the African American Legacy Project of Northwest Ohio’s Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Saturday.

“It means a lot,” Upchurch said at Friday’s celebratory dinner at the Holland Garden Banquet Hall. “It represents, first of all, Holland, Ohio. I guess I’m the first one from Holland to represent my community, and I’m proud of that. Representing my high school, I’m so proud of that.”

The full class also includes Ben Williams, Frank Baker, Milt Carswell, Johnny Hutton, Joe Green, and Bobby Lawson. The induction ceremony is at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church.

“My day has come,” Self said. “It means that all that I put in, because of the results that I got from it is making me believe now that it’s worth hard work, commitment, patience, dedication. I learned so much from the training and the times that I spent running mountains, running in the cold, running in the snow. But, when it all turned out, I started reaping what I sowed.”

Upchurch was a three-sport superstar at Springfield before etching his name into the Denver Broncos’ record book. In football, he was a Northern Lakes League Player of the Year, and he was named to The Blade’s All-Metro team and the All-District team. He attended Indian Hills Community College in Centerville, Iowa, and later played football and long jumped at the University of Minnesota.

He was drafted in the fourth round in 1975 by Denver, where he excelled as a wide receiver and a punt returner. He was named All-Pro five times — including three first-team selections — and the Pro Bowl four times, and he is a member of the 1970s and 1980s NFL All-Decade teams. He is the Broncos’ all-time leader in punt returns, punt return yards, punt return touchdowns, and total return yards.

“I’m a Toledo boy,” Upchurch said. “Going into Toledo and spending time there and playing football in the Kiwanis league against some of those guys when I was playing with Spencer Sharples, it brings back all of the memories and that whole deal. I hope that all the young people will go through the museum and take in all that history.”

Before there was an Oshae Jones or a Jared Anderson or an Albert Bell, Self was Toledo’s No. 1 boxing contender.

He won five Toledo Golden Gloves championships, and he ran an undefeated streak in 1971 and 1972 in the featherweight class. During those years, Self won national Golden Gloves championships.

Self qualified for the 1972 United States Olympic team and was named a U.S. Amateur Boxers and Coaches Association All American that year. He was chosen to carry the Olympic torch as it passed through Toledo on its route to Atlanta for the 1996 Summer Games.

“To be able to even be a part of Olympic qualification for you to make the team is a super honor,” Self said. “To be on an Olympic team, I felt like I was sitting on cloud nine because you’re going to a place where everybody in the world knows about you.”

Williams lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track at Woodward High School before graduating in 1955. He earned a scholarship to Bowling Green State University and was a part of the 1959 Mid-American Conference men’s basketball championship team.

He went on to coach at Woodward, and then served 24 seasons as Scott’s head coach. While at Scott, Williams won 11 City League titles, nine district titles, five regional titles, and a state championship in 1990.

Baker was an All-City talent in football and as a track runner before graduating from Scott in 1959. He was a three-position weapon for the University of Toledo’s football team in the early 1960s, and he was drafted in the fifth round of the 1962 NFL draft by Cleveland.

Carswell was a nucleus for the growth of golf in northwest Ohio near the middle of the century. He was a three-time first-team All-City selection while playing at Waite High School, and succeeded on the junior circuit before giving back to the area.

Carswell, a former professional at Collins Park Golf Course, won the United Golf Association Junior National tournament and was named United Golf Association golfer of the year in 1966. He later spent time as a golf coach at Spencer Sharples, Scott, Cardinal Stritch, and Waite, and he served on the Toledo Board of Education for 38 years.

“To be with all the great athletes here that have been inducted, it just means I’m in the mix now,” Carswell said with a laugh to follow. “I’ll put it that way. Being around kids and everything and playing golf and going from there, I love doing it.”

Hutton served as the assistant principal at Scott while he coached basketball. He then became principal at Robinson Junior High and Scott High School. He coached the City League Shoe Bowl champion teams in 1984 and 1985 and was coach of the year during those years. He later was the president of the Glass City Classic Bowling League from 1990-92.

Not the ‘Mean’ one, Green was a three-sport star at Scott who preferred wrestling but found his way in football. Green is a two-time state champion in wrestling and earned an All-State selection in football, and he earned an All-City accolade in baseball.

Green went on to play football at BGSU and in 1969 was chosen as the MAC defensive player of the year. He played in the NFL for the New York Giants, Miami, and Houston.

“It means that I’m being recognized by a group of peers that can appreciate someone having put into a thing something that was unique,” Green said of his induction. “My philosophy was you get out of a thing what you put into it. For them to realize how much I really put into it, very few people realize how much you put into something that you’re successful with, to the point where I didn’t care whether I was crying or sweating.”

Lawson starred in football and track at Libbey High School, and went on to accomplish similar feats at the University of Iowa. Lawson was honorable mention all-state as a running back as a sophomore at Libbey, and he earned All-City honors as a junior and a senior.

He was All-State in track in the 100-meter and the 220-meter dashes in 1971 and 1972, and he set state records in those events in 1972.

At Iowa, Lawson set school records in the 60, 100, and 300-yard dashes.