Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers quiet Mud Hens' bats

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders came out on top in a pitchers’ duel against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday at Fifth Third Field.

Toledo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre combined for five hits through six innings until Miguel Andujar’s home run put the RailRiders ahead for good in a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre win.

What happened: Toledo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre began the seventh knotted at zero. Andujar broke the tie with a solo blast to left field off Mud Hens reliever Sam Howard (0-2).

In the eighth, Estevan Florial doubled to the right-center gap to drive in Max McDowell, who walked, for a RailRiders insurance run.

Following Florial’s double, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases on singles from Oswald Peraza and Andujar. Toledo reliever Bryan Garcia stranded the runners by striking out Matt Pita and Jake Bauers.

Earlier, Brendon Davis’ outfield assist ended Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s threat in the second inning. With runners on first and second, Bauers attempted to tag up from second on Phillip Evans’ fly out. The Mud Hens right fielder nailed Bauers at third to end the second scoreless.

Mud Hens right-handed starter Garrett Hill scattered three hits over five innings with five strikeouts and zero walks.

After a leadoff double by Zack Short, right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Weber retired 10 consecutive Toledo batters until John Valente connected on a single in the fourth. Weber completed his outing with 3⅓ scoreless innings, two hits, four strikeouts, and zero walks.

Following Valente’s base hit, five consecutive Toledo batters struck out. For the game, the Mud Hens struck out 14 times while managing just two hits, giving Toledo batters 31 strikeouts in a two-game stretch.

RailRiders left-handed reliever Matt Krook (3-6) pitched five no-hit innings. He struck out eight and didn’t surrender a walk.

Game MVP: Hill extended his scoreless innings streak to nine innings through three starts. In that span, he has combined to strike out 12 batters with zero walks.

He said it: “[Hill] threw the ball extremely well,” Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Very proud [with] how he bounced back. Made some pitches, gave us a real good shot at winning the ball game. Problem is, you got to score runs to win, and we didn't swing the bats.”

Make note of it: Luis Castillo’s 1.64 ERA among pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched is 10th in the International League, according to FanGraphs. Castillo pitched two-thirds of a scoreless inning in Friday’s loss.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens (36-32) and RailRiders (29-41) continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday at Fifth Third Field. Toledo’s right-handed starting pitcher Chase Anderson (2-3) will take the mound against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right-handed starting pitcher Hayden Weneski (2-6).

