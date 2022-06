SAN ANTONIO - First responders were not ready for what they found Monday night when they opened an abandoned 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side. A recording provided by Broadcastify.com shows the communications between City of San Antonio dispatch and those first responders on the scene of the mass casualty event where initially 46 people were found dead inside that 18-wheeler in temperatures that reached around 100 degrees. The death toll would rise to 51, including five children.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO